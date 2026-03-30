Will blow up Iran's energy sites if no ceasefire is reached soon: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday warned that Washington could target Iran’s civilian and energy infrastructure if a ceasefire is not reached soon, even as he claimed that negotiations were underway with what he described as a “more reasonable” regime. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States was engaged in “serious discussions” aimed at ending its military operations in Iran. “The United States of America is in serious discussions with a new, and more reasonable, regime to end our military operations in Iran,” he said. Trump added that the US could “conclude” its presence in Iran by striking key infrastructure, including electricity-generating plants, oil wells, Kharg Island, and potentially desalination facilities, which he said had so far not been targeted.

“Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached… and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately ‘open for business,’ we will conclude our lovely ‘stay’ in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their electricity-generating plants, oil wells, and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalination plants!), which we have purposefully not yet ‘touched (sic)’,” he said.

No signs of de-escalation as conflict enters fourth week

The conflict has now entered its 31st day, with no visible signs of easing tensions between the countries involved. Overnight strikes carried out by US and Israeli forces reportedly hit Tehran and other major cities, targeting power infrastructure and leading to widespread blackouts.

The escalation comes alongside a growing US military presence in the region. Reports indicate that several hundred US Special Operations personnel, along with around 3,500 Marines aboard the USS Tripoli, have recently been deployed, taking the total number of US troops in the region to over 50,000.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Navy has claimed that it struck the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea, though independent confirmation of the claim remains unclear.

Last week, Iran reportedly rejected the 15-point peace proposal sent by Trump, while the US president claimed to have made “some progress” with the Iranian “leadership” he was in contact with. However, he did not disclose who exactly was negotiating with the US from Tehran.