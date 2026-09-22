Will probably let banned media back to White House if court decides: Trump
Donald trump said he will probably let journalists from CNN, MS NOW and Politico back into the White House if court decides
Reuters
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US President Donald ??Trump said on Tuesday that he will "probably" let journalists from CNN, MS NOW and Politico back into the White House if a court rules against his decision to ban the ??media outlets from the White House grounds.
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Topics : Donald Trump International News
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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 11:21 PM IST