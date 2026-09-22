Tuesday, September 22, 2026 | 11:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Will probably let banned media back to White House if court decides: Trump

Will probably let banned media back to White House if court decides: Trump

Donald trump said he will probably let journalists from ​CNN, MS NOW and Politico back into the White House if court decides

Donald Trump,Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 11:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US ​President Donald ??Trump said on Tuesday that he ‌will "probably" ​let ​journalists from ​CNN, MS NOW and Politico back ​into ‌the White House ​if a court rules ‌against his ​decision ‌to ban ‌the ??media ​outlets from the White ​House grounds.
 

More From This Section

S Jaishankar, Anthony Albanese

EAM S Jaishankar flags a '4F' crisis: Fuel, food, fertiliser, finance

COP31, Antalya summit, Climate Change, Climate Change talks, Climate finance

COP31: Can the Antalya summit bridge the global climate finance divide?premium

UN, UNGA, UN General Assembly Session

UN General Assembly 2026: Everything about UNGA session and who's attending

Photo: Bloomberg

Global diesel squeeze may stretch into 2027 as stocks hit historic lows

Budget 2026 healthcare ai

WHO calls for stronger ethics oversight of AI-related health research

Topics : Donald Trump International News

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVETrump TVMeesho Share PriceStocks to buy todayNSE IPO AllotmentDelhi WeatherIIT Bombay Student SuicideDispute on Chandrasekaran Term

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 11:21 PM IST