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Home / World News / Won't withdraw from land seized in Lebanon, Gaza: Israeli defence min

Won't withdraw from land seized in Lebanon, Gaza: Israeli defence min

Israel Katz's remarks were the first official Israeli comments after the announcement of the interim deal

Israel Flag, Israel

Katz also threatened that if Iran attacks Israel over Israeli strikes in Lebanon, Israel will strike Iran with 'great force' (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Tel Aviv
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

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Israel's defence minister said Monday that Israel won't withdraw from land seized in Lebanon as the interim deal between Iran and the United States is pending.

Israel Katz's remarks were the first official Israeli comments after the announcement of the interim deal. The two sides plan to meet Friday in Geneva to sign it, Pakistan has said.

Katz said Israel plans to stay "indefinitely" in lands it holds in Lebanon, as well as Syria and the Gaza Strip. Iran has tied the interim deal over the war to halting Israel's attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Katz also threatened that if Iran attacks Israel over Israeli strikes in Lebanon, Israel will strike Iran with "great force."  Over the past two and a half years, Israel has taken control of areas in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria amounting to 1,000 square kilometres of territory - an area that is slightly smaller than New York City.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Lebanon Gaza israel

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

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