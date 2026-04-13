The West Asia war is set to dominate global financial discussions this week, but World Bank President Ajay Banga has warned of a deeper, longer-term crisis: a looming global jobs gap that could leave hundreds of millions without work in coming decades.

Banga said about 1.2 billion people will enter working age in developing countries over the next 10 to 15 years, but current economic trends would generate only around 400 million jobs, leaving a deficit of roughly 800 million.

He said policymakers risk being distracted by short-term shocks such as the Iran conflict, even as structural employment challenges worsen.

Jobs, infrastructure and inequality concerns

The World Bank chief said governments must balance immediate crises with long-term priorities including job creation, clean water access and electrification.

“We have to walk and chew gum at the same time,” he said, describing the current environment as a “short-velocity cycle” dominated by geopolitical shocks.

Banga warned that failure to address employment gaps could fuel illegal migration and instability, pointing to UN estimates showing more than 117 million people were displaced globally in 2025.

Policy reforms and private investment push

The bank’s Development Committee is pushing reforms to improve investment climates in developing countries, including easing business regulations, improving land and labour laws, strengthening logistics, and reducing corruption.

The institution is also working with governments to mobilise private sector investment in sectors less exposed to global trade shocks, including infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, tourism and value-added manufacturing.

Banga said companies from emerging economies, including India’s Reliance Industries and Mahindra Group, and Nigeria’s Dangote Group, are increasingly expanding globally.

Water and energy access priorities

Alongside jobs, the World Bank is prioritising basic infrastructure, including a goal to expand secure access to clean water for 1 billion more people and electricity access for hundreds of millions in Africa.

Banga said coordinated efforts with other development banks and private investors will be essential to addressing both immediate economic pressures and long-term structural gaps.