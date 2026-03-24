World Economic Forum postpones meet in Saudi Arabia amid West Asia conflict
The WEF said its decision "reflects a commitment to convening the meeting under conditions that ensure its full strategic impact," adding that it will provide a new date in due course
Bloomberg Dubai
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The World Economic Forum is postponing an upcoming conference in Saudi Arabia, the latest example of a high-profile event affected by the Iran war.
The Global Collaboration and Growth Meeting, set to take place in Jeddah in April, will be rescheduled “in light of the current regional developments,” the organization said in a statement Tuesday.
The announcement follows similar decisions by other groups to rethink events in the region amid the ongoing conflict. Private equity firm Partners Group Holding AG has moved its annual global gathering of investors to Switzerland from Abu Dhabi.
Similarly, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is re-scheduling an invitation-only event for institutional investors, corporate executives and financial sponsors originally planned to be held in Dubai at the end of this month.
The WEF said its decision “reflects a commitment to convening the meeting under conditions that ensure its full strategic impact,” adding that it will provide a new date in due course.
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Topics : World Economic Forum Saudi Arabia West Asia
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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 4:48 PM IST