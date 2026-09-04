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Home / World News / World food prices rise in August to their highest since late 2022: FAO

World food prices rise in August to their highest since late 2022: FAO

The FAO's price benchmarks for cereals, vegetable oils, sugar, meat and dairy all rose in August

grocery, food prices

Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2026 | 10:18 PM IST

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World food prices rose in August to their highest since late 2022, as adverse weather and war disruption in the Black Sea heightened concern over supply of staples, the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said on Friday.
 
Extreme heat and drought in Europe, the threat of a severe El Nino weather pattern and trade upheaval caused by the Ukraine and Iran wars have unsettled agricultural markets, pushing grain prices to three-year highs and sugar to a one-year peak. The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in a basket of internationally traded food commodities, averaged 133.3 points in August, up from July’s revised reading of 130.8.
 
 
That was the highest score since November 2022, though nearly 17 per cent below a record peak from March 2022.
 
“August’s increase in global food prices is a warning that the risk premium is returning to food markets: Climate shocks, geopolitical tensions and disrupted trade logistics are converging to tighten supply expectations,” FAO Chief Economist Maximo Torero said in a statement.
 
The FAO’s price benchmarks for cereals, vegetable oils, sugar, meat and dairy all rose in August.
 

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Topics : World food prices FAO

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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 10:18 PM IST