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Home / World News / World Happiness Report shows social media's harms; Finland happiest country

World Happiness Report shows social media's harms; Finland happiest country

The annual report, published by the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford, also found that Finland is the happiest land in the world for the ninth year in a row

HAPPY, Happiness, smile, smiley

Other Nordic countries such as Iceland, Denmark, Sweden and Norway ranked among the top 10 countries | Image by rawpixel.com on Freepik

AP Helsinki
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 6:42 AM IST

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Heavy social media use contributes to a stark decline in well-being among young people, with the effects particularly worrying in teenage girls in English-speaking countries and Western Europe, according to the World Happiness Report 2026 published Thursday.

The annual report, published by the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford, also found that Finland is the happiest land in the world for the ninth year in a row. Other Nordic countries such as Iceland, Denmark, Sweden and Norway ranked among the top 10 countries.

But it highlighted how life evaluations among under 25-year-olds in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand have dropped over the past decade, and suggested that long hours spent scrolling through social media is a key factor in that trend.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : World Happiness Index Happiness world happiness report Finland

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 6:42 AM IST

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