World may face food crisis if West Asia war persists: Brazil Potash CEO

So basically, what I wanted to know from you is that, given that we are facing a lot of turbulence worldwide due to this West Asia crisis, how do you see the fertiliser markets moving from here onwards? Because, as I understand, prices of major fertilisers have already gone up by 25 to 35 per cent ever since the crisis broke out. Do you see them stabilising a bit, or will they continue to remain high even if the war ends?

Well, it all depends on what happens, not only with the war in the Middle East, but also with Russia's war with Ukraine, because we have almost half of the world's fertiliser now exposed to global conflicts.

So when you look at just the Middle East, you have about half of the world's sulphur, which is a key input to make phosphate fertiliser. You have about 40 to 45 per cent of urea, which is key for nitrogen, and about 10 per cent of potash just in the Middle East. And if we now layer this on what is going on in Russia and Ukraine, you have almost 50 per cent of the world's potash in countries that are sanctioned or at war. And it is a huge issue, because although everyone right now is talking about gas prices, especially in North America, what they are not realising is that if this war continues even for just another month, it could have a dramatic impact on the planting season in Europe and North America, which will mean that later this year there is going to be a food crisis.

Okay, so you are saying that if the war continues even for a month, it will have a serious impact on the planting season in North America as well as

Yes, I mean, the combination of lack of availability with much higher prices is going to force farmers to reduce application rates of fertiliser, and if they reduce application rates, then it will have an impact on the amount of crops that are grown, which then impacts the availability of food and the prices of food later on this year.

And what impact do you see if the war continues in April for Asia and, say, countries like India, which are among the largest importers of both nitrogen and phosphatic fertilisers?

Similarly, it is going to mean that farmers are put in a very difficult situation where they have to decide how much fertiliser they can afford to apply to then try to optimise how much they grow profitably. So it really, I think, exposes just how fragile our food supply system is today, where people at times just look at supply versus demand, and they do not always factor in where our supply comes from.

What lessons should the world derive from these crises as far as critical agriculture inputs are concerned? How should we move forward now that we have faced two crises back to back?

Well, I think this is a real eye-opener to the concept of selective globalisation. What I mean by that is, in economics class, a lot of people are taught this concept called globalisation, where goods and services should be made in the country that can provide them at the lowest cost. And while that theory works really well when we have reliable suppliers, it does not factor in some of these geopolitical events or things like Covid that are completely unexpected. And when these unexpected events happen, be it tariffs or wars, it suggests that there are certain goods and services that are absolutely essential for our survival or for our economy that could be produced domestically. And when you do have that possibility, you should be doing it to protect your people and your economy. So I would say there is a lot of focus, especially on things like rare earth metals. These days, people are really focused on technology applications, but what they are not focusing on enough, and what is much more important, is ensuring our food supply.

Also, at the start of the discussion, you mentioned that 50 to 55 per cent of crop nutrients come from Russia, Belarus, as well as West Asia. Does this crisis also suggest that indigenous production is one of the options that countries should explore, especially those like India that have limited raw material for making inputs such as fertilisers?

Yes, definitely. Where you do not have the ability to produce domestically, I think you need to look to other countries that do have that capability to diversify your supply. And what better example than potash. Today, 80 per cent of the world's potash is produced in just three countries such as Canada and Belarus. It is an oligopoly, and Brazil has potentially the second-largest basin of potash in the world, but yet only produces about 350,000 tonnes in a 65 million tonne-a-year market.

So it is absolutely striking that this basin in Brazil is not in production. Because not only does it help ensure this key nutrient for farmers in Brazil, which are among the world's largest net exporters of agricultural goods, but what it also does is provide a fourth major supply of potash that is outside conflict regions. This reduces reliance on countries such as Russia for a large share of potash and lowers exposure to disruptions in the Middle East. It gives us an option outside of those three countries to have a large, scalable supply, and people may be comfortable with Canada as a trade partner.

Also, are you suggesting diversification of products for global companies? Should companies now look at diversifying their product portfolio and move away from DAP, urea, MoP and NPK to newer products that require less application but offer better nutrient efficiency?

I think what you are suggesting makes a lot of sense. Right now, there are not many known substitutes for nitrogen, phosphate, potash and key fertilisers. I think things like precision application are very important so that you are optimising requirements while still getting the same yield from your land. But I also think arrangements such as swap agreements are quite important, where countries like India should look to others.

And Brazil is a good example, because it can grow two and a half crops a year and has abundant freshwater. Countries should look at long-term trade partnerships, where they incentivise fertiliser production in Brazil and, in exchange, secure key agricultural goods such as soybeans or poultry. Countries that have the ability to produce at scale should be encouraged to do so, and that is how a country like India can also protect itself by entering into longer-term supply arrangements.

So you are suggesting that wherever possible, countries should move towards building long-term partnerships in commodities, so that even if the chain breaks, there is always a fallback option?

Exactly, it is about better diversification of supply chains. But that can only really help if you deal with the key inputs to begin with, because that is where it all starts. So if you have the ability to produce more domestically, you should, but where you cannot, you need to look to other countries to help them achieve their potential.

Also, during this crisis, is there a view that it should be an opportunity to scale up the use of organic fertilisers to reduce reliance on chemical fertilisers?