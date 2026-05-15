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Home / World News / Xi Jinping, Trump reach series of new common understandings: China

Xi Jinping, Trump reach series of new common understandings: China

The two presidents also agreed to promote the steady, sound and sustainable development of China-US relations, and bring more peace, prosperity and progress to the world

Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects an honour guard with US President Donald Trump during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China | REUTERS

Trump, who is on a three-day visit to China, met Xi Jinping twice on Thursday and discussed a range of bilateral and global issues | REUTERS

Press Trust of India Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 10:28 AM IST

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Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump had an in-depth exchange of views on major issues concerning the two countries and the world, and reached a series of new common understandings, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday.

Xi and Trump, who is on a three-day visit to China, met twice on Thursday and discussed a range of bilateral and global issues.

Trump is due to leave on Friday after a luncheon meeting with Xi.

Summing up the outcomes of Trump's visit to Beijing, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the two presidents had an in-depth exchange of views on major issues concerning the two countries and the world and reached a series of new common understandings.

 

They agreed on a new vision of building a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability to provide strategic guidance for bilateral relations over the next three years and beyond.

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The two presidents also agreed to promote the steady, sound and sustainable development of China-US relations, and bring more peace, prosperity and progress to the world, said a statement by the ministry's spokesperson.

Trump visited China at the invitation of Xi.

The two presidents are meeting in person again for the first time since their Busan meeting last October, and it is the first visit to China by a US president in nine years, the statement said.

On Thursday, President Xi held a welcome ceremony and a banquet for Trump, held talks and visited the Temple of Heaven with him.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump Xi Jinping China US trade US China

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 10:28 AM IST

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