China opened an investigation into Chen Jining, a member of the country’s elite Politburo and the party chief of the financial hub Shanghai — deepening upheaval in the nation’s top leadership as the ruling Communist Party prepares for a reshuffle next year.

Chen is being investigated by the party’s anti-corruption body for suspected serious violations of law and discipline, the state Xinhua News Agency reported Tuesday, without specifying the alleged wrongdoing.

The Shanghai Communist Party’s leaders swiftly backed the move. Its standing committee said it firmly supports the decision to investigate Chen, adding that the probe signals Beijing’s determination to press ahead with its anti-corruption campaign, according to a statement from the city.

Chen is the fourth among the national Communist Party’s 24 Politburo members appointed in 2022 to come under investigation, following military leaders He Weidong and Zhang Youxia and former Xinjiang party chief Ma Xingrui. While Chen hasn’t been removed from the Politburo, officials rarely return to public office after facing corruption investigations.

His effective removal from the center of power marks the stunning fall of an official who ran China’s financial capital and hosted some of its most prominent visitors, from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and former US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Apple Inc.’s Tim Cook and Citigroup Inc.’s Jane Fraser.

Chen also sought to turn Shanghai into a hub for the technologies Beijing sees as critical to China’s economic future, promoting artificial intelligence, semiconductors and biomedicine as priorities for the city. He presided over the opening ceremony of the World AI Conference earlier this year, where President Xi Jinping made a push for sharing AI models in his debut.

2027 Congress

Xi has ramped up his signature anti-corruption campaign as his party prepares for a congress in the second half of next year, when he is expected to seal another five years in power and unveil a new leadership team.

The investigations mark the broadest purge of the Politburo in a single term since the aftermath of the Cultural Revolution, surpassing the turmoil that followed the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown. Chen’s downfall leaves the Politburo with only 21 active members, the fewest since 1999.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The takedown of Chen is particularly significant given his high profile and his deep involvement in critical policy areas such as AI, climate and education. For companies and investors, the purge exposes the fragility of strategies built around access to individual leaders. Businesses can lose influential advocates overnight, while relationships once considered assets can become causes of scrutiny.” — Neil Thomas, Senior Geoeconomics Analyst

Shanghai’s top party job has traditionally been a springboard to high office. Xi himself led the city in 2007 after the downfall of former party chief Chen Liangyu in a corruption scandal, and just months later was elevated to the Politburo Standing Committee at a party congress that put him on course to become China’s top leader. The two Chens are not related.

Other former Shanghai party chiefs who rose to prominence include former President Jiang Zemin, former Premier Zhu Rongji, Vice President Han Zheng, as well as Premier Li Qiang. Chen Jining is the first official in that role to be probed in two decades.

Stint in London

Chen, 62, studied environmental engineering at Tsinghua University and earned a doctorate from Imperial College London. He returned to Tsinghua — Xi’s alma mater — in 1998 and became its president in 2012.

After leading then Ministry of Environmental Protection from 2015 to 2017, Chen later served as Beijing mayor and oversaw the 2022 Winter Olympics during the COVID pandemic. Chen joined the Politburo during the party congress later that year, and succeeded Li as Shanghai party chief.

Chen made public appearances as recently as Nov. 19, when he visited COSCO Shipping’s headquarters.