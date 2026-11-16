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Home / World News / Xi-Putin-Trump meeting has 'groundbreaking significance', says China

Xi-Putin-Trump meeting has 'groundbreaking significance', says China

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing this would be the first ​face-to-face meeting among the heads of state of China, Russia, and the United States

Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, APEC, APEC summit

The meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place on Thursday in China's ‌southern city of Shenzhen | Image: Reuters

Reuters BEIJING
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2026 | 2:21 PM IST

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China's Foreign Ministry said on ​Monday that this week's trilateral meeting between the Chinese, US and Russian leaders is of "groundbreaking significance" and will promote world peace and stability.
 
The meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place on Thursday in China's ‌southern city of Shenzhen, the site of this ​week's APEC summit.
 
Trump will ​raise efforts to reduce nuclear arms at the meeting, the White House said ​last week. China has rebuffed attempts to talk about nuclear arms with Russia and the United States, which have the largest stockpiles of such weapons.
 
 
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing this would be the first ​face-to-face meeting among the heads of state of China, Russia, and the United States.
 
"They will ‌exchange views in depth on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability ​in major-power relations, which is of groundbreaking significance," she added.

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Under the current circumstances, the three countries bear an important responsibility to cooperate in addressing global challenges and to promote world peace ‌and stability, Mao said.
 
"Stronger communication ​among China, Russia, and the ‌United States, along with managing differences and stabilising relations, serves the interests of all ‌three countries," she added.
 
It also meets the expectations of the international community, and helps "stabilise ​the global situation and advance dialogue and cooperation".
 
Mao did not give details of what exactly is on the agenda for the ​trilateral meeting.
 
Speaking in Manila on Monday, UN chief Antonio Guterres said the United Nations is prepared to support any denuclearisation effort that may ‌arise from the summit meeting of the three countries.
 
China has said it was ‌more appropriate for Russia and the US to speak directly because of their large arsenals.
 
The UN has long advocated nuclear disarmament, warning that rising geopolitical tension and growing rivalry among major powers have fuelled global nuclear risks. 

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Topics : Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Xi Jinping APEC summit APEC US China US Russia

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First Published: Nov 16 2026 | 2:21 PM IST