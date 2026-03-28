Yemen launches first missile toward Israel since start of West Asia war

Israel's military said Yemen had launched a missile toward Israel early Saturday morning, the first time it had faced fire from that country.

Iran and Hezbollah continued to fire on Israel overnight Friday into Saturday.

Sirens went off around Beer Sheba and the area near Israel's main nuclear research center for the third time overnight Friday into Saturday.

The Houthis, a rebel group backed by Tehran, have held Yemen's capital, Sanaa, since 2014. They did not immediately acknowledge launching an attack against Israel.

The Houthis so far had stayed out of the war as the rebels have had an uneasy ceasefire for years with Saudi Arabia, which launched a war against the group on behalf of Yemen's exiled government in 2015.