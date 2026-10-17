Yemen officials blame Houthis for 2 missile strikes on Yemen's Aden airport
Two missiles struck an area of Aden airport hosting a military unit aligned with Yemen's Saudi-backed government, with no casualties reported; the attack followed a deadly strike on a palace complex
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Two missiles struck the airport in Yemen's port city of Aden on Friday night, police said, blaming Iran-backed Houthi rebels for the second such attack in less than a week.
Police said no casualties were reported as fighting escalates in the latest front in the Iran war, one in which the rebels have attacked both neighbouring Saudi Arabia and Yemen's internationally recognized government that's backed by the kingdom.
A security official and a traffic controller said an area of the Aden airport that hosts a military unit aligned with the Saudi-backed government was hit. Both spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
The attack came a day after the Houthis carried out a deadly strike on a palace complex in Aden, which has been the seat of the internationally recognized government since 2015.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Oct 17 2026 | 7:57 AM IST