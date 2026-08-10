Yemeni military says Houthi attack on Mocha killed 7, wounded 30

The Yemeni military ??said seven people including military personnel and civilians were killed and 30 others wounded ‌in a Houthi ​attack on the ​Red Sea port city of Mocha, ​civilian infrastructure and armed forces.

"Four members of the armed forces and three civilians have been killed, and 30 ​others injured," the Yemeni military ‌said in a statement early on Monday.

Air ​defences intercepted and shot down 11 Houthi drones that participated in the attack, the ‌military said.

Footage ​shown by Houthi-affiliated ‌Al Masirah TV showed the launch ‌of ??several ballistic missiles and drones, ​which Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a post on ​Telegram targeted Saudi troop concentrations and weapons depots.

The Yemeni military ‌said the Houthi attacks had also targeted ‌residential neighbourhoods in Mocha.