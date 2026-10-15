Zelenskyy defies Trump's energy ceasefire call, orders Russia strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered attacks on Russian oil refineries to resume in a spiraling confrontation with United States (US) President Donald Trump over restrictions on US intelligence assistance.

Zelenskyy said he’s ending a three-day pause on strikes in response to the US president’s call on Sunday for an “energy ceasefire” after he accused Trump and billionaire Elon Musk of restraining Kyiv’s ability to defend itself against Russian missile and drone attacks.

Ukrainian drones attacked a refinery in Russia’s Ryazan region early Thursday, hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a brief truce spurned by Moscow was over amid deepening tensions with Washington.

The drone strike started a fire at the refinery about 300 kilometres southeast of Moscow, Russia’s Defence Ministry and Ryazan Governor Pavel Malkov said. Russia's Astra online news outlet posted what it said was a photograph of the blaze.

A senior Ukrainian official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorised to speak publicly, confirmed that Ukraine had hit the refinery.

Zelenskyy was outraged by Russia’s continuing aerial bombardment of his country's energy infrastructure in apparent defiance of Trump’s demand on Sunday for both sides to halt those attacks.

The Ukrainian government said that it was heeding the ceasefire, but Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that Ukraine never stopped its strikes on refineries that have hurt Russia. It wasn't possible to independently verify each side’s claims.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov labelled Ukraine’s strikes on oil facilities as a “direct and crude challenge to President Trump.”

Zelenskyy complained that, despite going along with Trump’s demand for a truce, Ukraine in recent days was denied the usual Western intelligence on Russian ballistic missile strikes and limits were placed on its use of US-made Starlink communication terminals. Both are vital for Ukrainian defences and attack operations.

The Ukrainian leader said that his patience had run out. He said in an interview with the Financial Times published Thursday that Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries would resume. “We’re done,” he was quoted as saying.

Trump made a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to import Russian diesel, despite international efforts to sanction Russia for its invasion and diplomatically isolate Putin.

Zelenskyy slammed the agreement, saying it would allow Russia to press on with its full-scale invasion of Ukraine that began more than 4.5 years ago. US efforts under Trump to end the war have made no progress.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s military said on Thursday it had damaged six Russian Su-34M military aircraft in an overnight strike on the Borisoglebsk airfield in Russia’s Voronezh region.