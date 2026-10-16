Zelenskyy slams Trump's Russian diesel deal, calls peace move a 'parody'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took aim on Friday at United States (US) President Donald Trump’s diesel deal with Russia and welcomed the prospect of European allies stepping up their role in talks, calling Moscow’s stance a “parody” of peace negotiations. At a European Union (EU) summit in Brussels, Zelenskyy said Russia did not want peace. He added that Ukraine was still experiencing disruptions to the SpaceX Starshield satellite system used for battlefield operations and to down Russian drones attacking cities far from the frontline. EU leaders rallied around Zelenskyy after Trump again criticised Ukraine, calling its strikes on Russian refineries a “disgrace”. On arriving at the summit, Zelenskyy pointedly referred to his counterparts there as “real leaders”.

The EU is hosting Zelenskyy at one of the most difficult moments for Ukraine, with missiles and drones raining down on Ukrainian cities and fears that the US could pull back intelligence sharing and weapons support from Kyiv.

Trump blindsided Zelenskyy last weekend by announcing that Ukraine and Russia had agreed not to target each other’s energy facilities. Facing US midterm elections in November, Trump has blamed Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries for pushing up energy prices that could cost him at the ballot box. His diesel deal with Russia angered Ukraine and European allies.

“And now we can see how cash will start flowing back into Russia through the diesel deal,” Zelenskyy said on the sidelines of the summit.

“This diesel deal will never be enough to offset the impact of the Strait of Hormuz on global markets. But it will put more money straight into Putin’s pocket to fund this war.”

Zelenskyy also accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of not being interested in peace talks in any form.

“Putin does not want peace talks at the moment, in any form,” he said. “He’s playing with words, claiming they respond... Quite simply, it looks like a parody of a genuine desire to end the war.”

Meanwhile, in the latest attacks in Ukraine, Russian drone strikes on the city of Kharkiv killed three people, while strikes elsewhere left hundreds of thousands of people without power.

Russian wealth fund, US to facilitate diesel payments: Envoy

The United States (US) Treasury has asked Russia’s sovereign wealth fund to help solve payment issues relating to a deal between Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin on the sale of Russian diesel, Putin’s investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev said on Friday.

Dmitriev said the Treasury had requested the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which he heads, to “facilitate payments and solve tactical issues”.

The RDIF “will work to ensure that all payments are efficient and reach their intended recipients”, he added.