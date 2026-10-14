Zelenskyy to meet Burnham in London as Kyiv seeks more help against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due in London on Wednesday for talks with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

Kyiv and its European supporters are racing to shore up Ukrainian defences amid Russia's escalating bombardment and doubts about the Trump administration's commitment to helping Ukraine to fend off Moscow's invasion, which began in February 2022.

Burnham's office said the UK government will provide "urgent support" for Kyiv in the coming weeks and will accelerate delivery of air defence missiles that Ukraine desperately needs before the bitter winter sets in.

Not the first time since the war began, a surprise decision by US President Donald Trump rattled Ukrainian and Western European leaders.

Trump announced last week that he struck a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to import tonnes of Russian diesel. The stunning decision, coming amid international efforts to sanction Russia's economy and isolate Putin, added to a growing list of instances where the Republican president has sided with the Russian leader while cold-shouldering Zelenskyy.

Burnham took a different track. "My message to the Ukrainian people could not be clearer, we are with you for as long as it takes, and we will go further and faster in our support to back your courageous fight for peace in Europe," he said ahead of the visit.

Analysts noted that Trump's move girded Europe into standing firm behind Kyiv.

"Ahead of a tough winter for Ukraine, Donald Trump's swing back toward Russia bodes ill," Rym Momtaz of Carnegie Europe wrote in an assessment Tuesday. "But instead of panicking, Kyiv's European allies are focusing on action." Britain, like the European Union, is also looking to impose more sanctions on Russia.

London has also called on Moscow to observe a partial ceasefire announced by Trump and halt strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities. Zelenskyy says Ukraine is observing the energy ceasefire.

Burnham's first foreign trip after becoming leader in July was to Kyiv, where he offered to share technology for making long-range missiles. In response, Russia accused Britain of taking part in the war on Kyiv's side.