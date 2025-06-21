Judge Talwani struck down the cap on Friday, finding it "arbitrary, capricious and contrary to the law," granting summary judgment to the suing schools plus the Association of American Universities
Trump's upbeat tone hints at a major shift in a key controversy of his term, as he accused US colleges of antisemitism and slammed them for promoting what he calls a liberal bias
The report described the labor market as being in 'solid shape', with jobs growing at a 'moderate' pace and the unemployment rate low
Putin announced that Moscow is advancing long-term economic cooperation plans with its key partners, including India
Oil prices have rallied as a week-old air war between Israel and Iran escalated and uncertainty about potential US involvement kept investors on edge
SoftBank officials are keen to have the Taiwanese maker of Nvidia Corp.'s advanced AI chips play a prominent role in the project
Trump has been weighing whether to attack Iran by striking its well-defended Fordo uranium enrichment facility, which is buried under a mountain and widely considered to be out of reach
The talks between the two countries, which have no formal diplomatic ties, were expected to centre on the possible reopening of their joint border as well as the war between Israel and Iran
Iran's foreign minister's statement comes as the conflict between the two countries entered its second week, with hostilities continuing to escalate
Odinga, while speaking on the second day of the National Executive Retreat in Karen in Nairobi, also said that the deal was politicised, resulting in its cancellation
As a result, some of China's biggest internet and e-commerce brands have set their sights on establishing themselves as household names in other parts of the world
If the United States bombs an underground uranium enrichment facility in Iran or kills the country's supreme leader, it could kick off a more dangerous and unpredictable phase in the war
As missile strikes escalate across the region, Israel's nuclear doctrine, the Samson Option, is no longer a Cold War relic but a live deterrent shaping West Asia's most volatile flashpoint
China, which depends on Iran for oil and to counter American influence, has a lot to lose from a wider war. But there's not much it can do about it
China offers to work with the US on narcotics control and migrant repatriation, while warning Washington to uphold mutual respect - a step towards easing trade tensions
Iran's use of cluster munitions in a missile strike on June 19 injured dozens and marked the first confirmed deployment of the controversial weapon in the ongoing conflict with Israel
With the ADB and WB approvals, Bangladesh is set to receive more than $1.5 billion -- a development that will ease the continued strain on its foreign currency reserves
UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy says a two-week window exists for diplomacy as he prepares to meet Iran's Araghchi with French, German and EU officials to seek a solution to the conflict
Bindu, the State Higher Education Minister, said that English is the most widely used language across the world to communicate with each other and also on the internet
Carney, after meeting Trump at the G7 summit in Alberta, said Canada and the US have agreed to begin negotiations aimed at reaching a trade deal within the next 30 days