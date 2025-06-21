Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 07:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US universities win case striking down agency's 15% research cost cap

Judge Talwani struck down the cap on Friday, finding it "arbitrary, capricious and contrary to the law," granting summary judgment to the suing schools plus the Association of American Universities

US universities win case striking down agency's 15% research cost cap
Updated On : 21 Jun 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

'Mindbogglingly' historic deal with Harvard may be near, says Trump

Trump's upbeat tone hints at a major shift in a key controversy of his term, as he accused US colleges of antisemitism and slammed them for promoting what he calls a liberal bias

'Mindbogglingly' historic deal with Harvard may be near, says Trump
Updated On : 21 Jun 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

US Fed Reserve says labour market balanced, points to immigration slowdown

The report described the labor market as being in 'solid shape', with jobs growing at a 'moderate' pace and the unemployment rate low

US Fed Reserve says labour market balanced, points to immigration slowdown
Updated On : 21 Jun 2025 | 12:50 AM IST

Russia advancing long-term economic cooperation plans with India: Putin

Putin announced that Moscow is advancing long-term economic cooperation plans with its key partners, including India

Russia advancing long-term economic cooperation plans with India: Putin
Updated On : 21 Jun 2025 | 12:24 AM IST

No OPEC+ action needed amid Iran-Israel conflict, says Putin on oil market

Oil prices have rallied as a week-old air war between Israel and Iran escalated and uncertainty about potential US involvement kept investors on edge

No OPEC+ action needed amid Iran-Israel conflict, says Putin on oil market
Updated On : 21 Jun 2025 | 12:20 AM IST

SoftBank pitches $1 trillion AI, robotics hub in US to TSMC, Trump team

SoftBank officials are keen to have the Taiwanese maker of Nvidia Corp.'s advanced AI chips play a prominent role in the project

SoftBank pitches $1 trillion AI, robotics hub in US to TSMC, Trump team
Updated On : 21 Jun 2025 | 12:13 AM IST

Israel, Iran launch strikes week into war as diplomatic efforts take shape

Trump has been weighing whether to attack Iran by striking its well-defended Fordo uranium enrichment facility, which is buried under a mountain and widely considered to be out of reach

Israel, Iran launch strikes week into war as diplomatic efforts take shape
Updated On : 20 Jun 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

Armenian PM meets Erdogan in rare Turkey visit to reset strained ties

The talks between the two countries, which have no formal diplomatic ties, were expected to centre on the possible reopening of their joint border as well as the war between Israel and Iran

Armenian PM meets Erdogan in rare Turkey visit to reset strained ties
Updated On : 20 Jun 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

'Grave war crimes': Iran slams Israeli attacks at UN Human Rights Council

Iran's foreign minister's statement comes as the conflict between the two countries entered its second week, with hostilities continuing to escalate

'Grave war crimes': Iran slams Israeli attacks at UN Human Rights Council
Updated On : 20 Jun 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

Kenya's ex-PM disappointed Adani deal for JKI airport expansion failed

Odinga, while speaking on the second day of the National Executive Retreat in Karen in Nairobi, also said that the deal was politicised, resulting in its cancellation

Kenya's ex-PM disappointed Adani deal for JKI airport expansion failed
Updated On : 20 Jun 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

Chinese tech giants chase expansion in Brazil amid global trade pressures

As a result, some of China's biggest internet and e-commerce brands have set their sights on establishing themselves as household names in other parts of the world

Chinese tech giants chase expansion in Brazil amid global trade pressures
Updated On : 20 Jun 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

What Happens if Trump Decides to Strike Iran or Assassinate Its Leader?

If the United States bombs an underground uranium enrichment facility in Iran or kills the country's supreme leader, it could kick off a more dangerous and unpredictable phase in the war

What Happens if Trump Decides to Strike Iran or Assassinate Its Leader?
Updated On : 20 Jun 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

What is Samson Option, Israel's nuclear threat that's no longer a theory?

As missile strikes escalate across the region, Israel's nuclear doctrine, the Samson Option, is no longer a Cold War relic but a live deterrent shaping West Asia's most volatile flashpoint

What is Samson Option, Israel's nuclear threat that's no longer a theory?
Updated On : 20 Jun 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

US strike on Iran would expose limits of China's influence in region

China, which depends on Iran for oil and to counter American influence, has a lot to lose from a wider war. But there's not much it can do about it

US strike on Iran would expose limits of China's influence in region
Updated On : 20 Jun 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

China signals willingness to cooperate with US on fentanyl, deportations

China offers to work with the US on narcotics control and migrant repatriation, while warning Washington to uphold mutual respect - a step towards easing trade tensions

China signals willingness to cooperate with US on fentanyl, deportations
Updated On : 20 Jun 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

What is a cluster bomb, the weapon behind Iran's missile strike on Israel?

Iran's use of cluster munitions in a missile strike on June 19 injured dozens and marked the first confirmed deployment of the controversial weapon in the ongoing conflict with Israel

What is a cluster bomb, the weapon behind Iran's missile strike on Israel?
Updated On : 20 Jun 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

ADB, World Bank clear $1.5 bn loans to Bangladesh for reforms, climate push

With the ADB and WB approvals, Bangladesh is set to receive more than $1.5 billion -- a development that will ease the continued strain on its foreign currency reserves

ADB, World Bank clear $1.5 bn loans to Bangladesh for reforms, climate push
Updated On : 20 Jun 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Europeans see 'opportunity' for diplomacy as they meet Iran's top diplomat

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy says a two-week window exists for diplomacy as he prepares to meet Iran's Araghchi with French, German and EU officials to seek a solution to the conflict

Europeans see 'opportunity' for diplomacy as they meet Iran's top diplomat
Updated On : 20 Jun 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Shah's remarks about English show restrictive political view: Kerala mins

Bindu, the State Higher Education Minister, said that English is the most widely used language across the world to communicate with each other and also on the internet

Shah's remarks about English show restrictive political view: Kerala mins
Updated On : 20 Jun 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Canada may hike tariffs on US steel, aluminium based on trade talks: Carney

Carney, after meeting Trump at the G7 summit in Alberta, said Canada and the US have agreed to begin negotiations aimed at reaching a trade deal within the next 30 days

Canada may hike tariffs on US steel, aluminium based on trade talks: Carney
Updated On : 20 Jun 2025 | 2:15 PM IST
