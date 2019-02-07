Cong claims valuables stolen from Tripurasundari Temple,

The has lodged an FIR against the Temple Trust, headed by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, alleging that many jewelleries donated to the deity, Mata Tripurasundari, by devotees have been stolen.

temple, built by in 1501 and located in district, is one of the 51 "Shaktipeeths" in the country.

The Manikya kings used to run the royal temple before Tripura's merger with of India in 1949.

The was formed in April last year after the BJP led government came to power and the became its and district ex-official

district lodged the FIR in the station Wednesday claiming that the valuables donated to deity were not maintained properly and many of the jewelleries have been stolen.

During the evaluation made in July last year, the Trust recorded 12.95 kg of gold and 65.176 kg silver, a pearl necklace weighing 29 gm and one US dollar among assets in possession of Mata Temple in its seven vaults.

It is not believable that the temple has only 13 kg of gold, Biswas said.

Tyres and tubes of bicycles, rugs, outdated food coupons and slippers were also found in vaults in them, he said adding, "We have lodged the FIR to find out the actual details of the valuables".

The party had on January 17 submitted a memorandum to the demanding a high level inquiry into the 'theft'.

"However, the DM, but he declined to initiate any inquiry saying the is the of the Trust and unless directions come from him, he would not be able to do anything," Biswas told

The DM was not available for comment.

When contacted, also sought a proper investigation into the issue.

"It is really unbelievable that the temple which is so old and was looked after by the kings has only 13 kg of gold," Bhattacharya said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)