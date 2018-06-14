By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
-
- Loading content...
OPINION
COLUMNISTS
The world gets scarier
Mr Trump's actions on trade, foreign policy and global public goods pose a new kind of threat to the liberal international economic order
GoI, unwanted corporate partner
Air India is a model of such government-induced mismanagement, as any prospective buyer would know
Editorial Comment
Don't ignore RCEP
India must re-examine markets to the east
More optics, less substance
The Trump-Kim meeting lacked specifics
POPULAR NOW
-
Taiwan co, Adani may join hands to set up Rs 400 bn petrochemical project
-
Mahindra and CIE Automotive reap dividends of partnership forged 5 yrs ago
-
Hate trains running late? Here's Indian Railways' worst performing division
-
Modi govt, China curbs making Indian industrial firms world's best
MARKETS
SENSEX
NIFTY
- Adani Ports 375.45 (-6.70)
- Asian Paints 1285.85 (3.45)
- Axis Bank 531.75 (-8.00)
- Bajaj Auto 2890.20 (-18.10)
- Bharti Airtel 376.15 (0.05)
- Coal India 283.55 (-0.35)
- Dr Reddy's Labs 2268.40 (16.40)
- H D F C 1833.35 (3.05)
- HDFC Bank 2037.15 (1.90)
- Hero Motocorp 3684.10 (-14.80)
- Hind. Unilever 1613.10 (-7.20)
- ICICI Bank 284.65 (-6.15)
- IndusInd Bank 1968.15 (21.05)
- Infosys 1238.70 (-37.40)
- ITC 267.20 (-0.90)
- Kotak Mah. Bank 1333.55 (7.30)
- Larsen & Toubro 1345.30 (-11.85)
- M & M 921.15 (3.75)
- Maruti Suzuki 8974.15 (-17.65)
- NTPC 158.35 (-1.95)
- O N G C 168.50 (-1.50)
- Power Grid Corpn 199.00 (0.50)
- Reliance Inds. 1007.50 (5.40)
- St Bk of India 282.70 (-4.95)
- Sun Pharma.Inds. 559.65 (14.00)
- Tata Motors 305.75 (-2.40)
- Tata Motors-DVR 182.90 (-2.35)
- Tata Steel 569.40 (1.90)
- TCS 1792.25 (-31.95)
- Wipro 266.75 (-2.20)
- Yes Bank 337.00 (3.90)
-
Watch 25 years ago today, Infosys got listed: How Investors made millions from the stock
-
BS Special Fed hike is good for the US markets; FII outflow from India can accelerate
-
MARKET WRAP: Sensex ends 139 pts lower, Nifty at 10,808 as Fed hikes rates
-
Euro zone bond markets brace for ECB shift, stimulus scheme nears end
-
Reliance Industries hits new high, gains 10% in 3 weeks
-
ICICI Prudential Life extends fall on promoter stake sale plan
-
Madan Sabnavis Here are the clues that RBI, others can draw from the US Fed action
-
Infosys trades ex-dividend; stock up 24% in CY18
-
Alembic Pharma up 8% as USFDA approves Doxycycline Hyclate capsules
-
Pharma shares extend gain in subdued market; Aurobindo, Divi's Labs up 4%
-
Future Supply Chain, Hindustan Aeronautics hit lowest level since listing
-
Global Markets Asian shares down on Fed hike, Sino-U.S. trade anxiety
-
Derivatives strategy on United Breweries by HDFC Securities
-
Derivatives strategy on M&M May Future by HDFC Securities
-
Derivatives strategy on Ujjivan Finance by HDFC Securities
-
Derivatives strategy on Divis's Lab futures by HDFC Securities
-
Derivatives strategy on Divis's Lab futures by HDFC Securities
-
Derivative Strategy on SBI by Motilal Oswal Securities
-
Derivatives strategy on Manappuram Finance by HDFC Securities
-
Derivatives strategy on SAIL April Futures by HDFC Securities
-
Derivatives strategy on Tata Elxsi April Future by HDFC Securities
-
Derivatives strategy on Bank Of Baroda by HDFC Securities
-
Derivative strategy on Tech Mahindra by Motilal Oswal Securities
-
Derivatives strategy on SREI Infra by HDFC Securities
-
Karnataka iron ore offtake falls sharply, only 25% of NMDC's output sold
-
Rs 70-bn gift not sweet enough? Sugar mills seek 25% hike in ethanol prices
-
India's silver use triples in a decade, world share up from 14.7% to 39.2%
-
Gold rises Rs 150 to Rs 31,950/10 grams on jewellers' buying, silver slips
-
Pink bollworm likely to hit sowing of the cotton crop in Gujarat
-
FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
-
FIFA set to make $6.1 billion from World Cup 2018
Revenue from television rights sales was 2% more than FIFA's $3 billion target
-
World Cup: Top 5 defenders who will stonewall your favourite strikers
-
Fifa World Cup 2018: Russians in traditional garb welcome England players
-
Fifa World Cup oracle Achilles the cat predicts Russia to win first match
-
Fifa World Cup 2018: PM Modi congratulates Russia on hosting event» More
-
-
FINANCE
-
Hong Kong Monetary Authority enhances supervision of PNB's HK branch
This branch is also required to maintain a position of "net due to" its head office
-
India prepares well to face global volatility with strong forex reserve
-
RBI's tighter norms for working capital would increase NPAs: India Inc
-
PNB board to consider ESOP scheme of up to 100 million equity shares
-
Adjustment of Religare Finvest's deposits legal: Lakshmi Vilas Bank» More
-
-
Economy & Policy
-
Home loans may grow 17-19% in FY19 on affordability, govt push: Icra
Overall asset quality indicators for all housing finance firms remained stable with gross NPAs of 1.1% for FY18
-
Fitch ups India's growth forecast to 7.4% for FY19; crude remains a risk
-
The curious case of India's trade with 'Hermit Kingdom' North Korea
-
Guj to be 1st state with 100% piped gas network, India to see 25% coverage
-
Rupee slumps 16 paise to near 1-week low amid fears of Fed rate hike» More
-
-
COMPANIES
-
Toshiba announces $6.33 bn share buyback after memory chip deal
Toshiba had promised to reward shareholders after completing the sale of the chips unit to a consortium led by US private equity ...
-
Toyota will invest $1 billion in Southeast Asian tech company Grab
-
Village tractors to end struggle for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
-
Jan-Mar 2018 best quarter for Indian solar market, installations hit record
-
Uber targets new users in India with lighter app, local languages» More
-
-
CURRENT AFFAIRS
-
PM Modi inaugurates hi-tech command and control centre in Chhattisgarh
The centre will control and monitor online water and power supply, sanitation, traffic movement, integrated building management, ...
-
Two Muslim men, suspected of cattle theft, lynched in Jharkhand
-
Rajasthan govt schools to hold lectures of saints to 'improve moral values'
-
Dust storm kills 7 in UP, Yogi Adityanath announces compensation» More
-
-
POLITICS
-
With 'folded hands', Kejriwal urges Modi to help end IAS officers' strike
AAP has threatened to stage a dharna at the Prime Minister's Office on Sunday if a solution to the issue is not found this week
-
At Rahul Gandhi's Iftar party, Pranab, Oppn leaders mark attendance
-
Rahul Gandhi mocks PM Modi's fitness challenge video as bizarre, ridiculous
-
Why Jayanagar by-poll defeat at the hands of Congress should worry BJP» More
-
PEOPLE
The focus is on building scalable products: Facebook's Sandeep Bhushan
We go by the philosophy that I have the right to be in business only if I can help your business grow, he says
Stakeholders are getting higher than liquidation value: IBBI chief Sahoo
I am more than happy with the progress in implementation of the Code, as well as the performance of the stakeholders and agencies involved in ...
Investors will know we are here for 44 yrs, like an Indian MNC: RITES CMD
IPOs increase the visibility of the company, investors were otherwise not looking at infrastructure companies like us, says Rajeev Mehrotra, ...
Learning from India crucial for global expansion: Xiaomi's Manu Kumar Jain
According to IDC, we have almost tripled our volume uptake in 2017-18, says Manu Kumar Jain, vice-president, Xiaomi and managing director, ...
We need a strong law on privacy: Amba Kak, lawyer & policy advisor, Mozilla
In the aftermath of the Cambridge Analytica episode, we saw stronger calls to treat data privacy as a public or common good
We'll continue to grow faster than industry: Mindtree chief Rostow Ravanan
In a Q&A, the CEO & MD of the Bengaluru-based midsize IT firm talks about his company's hiring plans and allays fears over the use of bots
POLL
The Latinos have lost three World Cups on the trot. Will they be able to wrest football's biggest prize from the Europeans this time?
-
TAKE TWO
-
Aluminium's green dilemma: Import scrap of boost metal production at home?
Producers want import of scrap to be restricted to boost domestic capacity utilisation, but aluminium made of imported scrap is ...
-
Here is why Lie Jun's Xiaomi may be twice as expensive as Steve's Apple
-
The wheels turn for bicycles, as manufacturers go back to the basics» More
-
-
DATA STORIES
-
Sugar's bitter harvest: How FRP and SAP raise the cost of production
With each bumper harvest, the stock of sugar grows far in excess of domestic consumption, this is what has happened over the last sugar ...
-
Statsguru: Construction activity rises sharply in FY18; agri, mining fall
-
Statsguru: Indian ranks 44th in World Competitiveness Ranking 2018» More
-
-
FINANCIAL X-RAY
-
Axis Bank: Sub-investment grade assets may keep bad loans elevated
Sub-investment grade assets may keep bad loans elevated
-
Dr Reddy's stock: Product pipeline should boost revenue growth in FY19
Analysts at Nomura believe there is a strong probability that the company will get approval in the near term for Suboxone & expect ...» More
-
PERSONAL FINANCE
Cessation of work must be voluntary
If a project is held up due to theft, an insurance company cannot claim it as 'cessation of work'
-
Cessation of work must be voluntary
If a project is held up due to theft, an insurance company cannot claim it as 'cessation of work'
-
Tipping Point: What happens if you miss the June 15 advance I-T deadline?
Paying the advance tax on time helps you plan your tax liability over the year rather than paying at one go at the end of the financial year
-
This real estate hotspot in Gurgaon offers easy exits to investors
Infrastructure development on track and construction of sector roads is completed to a large extent, and the region is well-connected to other ...
-
You may have to pay extra for health insurance covering treatment abroad
The insured may need to pay extra premium for treatment in the US. There is also co-payment of up to 20%
-
INTERNATIONAL
-
Hafiz Saeed's MML to contest Pak polls under Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek banner
Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek is listed at number 10 in the Election Commission of Pakistan's list of approved parties
-
Oil dips on fresh US crude output record, lower China refining activity
-
China holds rate after Fed policy, shows signs of losing steam
-
Spending by savings-rich elderly on grandkids boosting Japan's economy» More
-
-
BUSINESS LAW
-
AirAsia case: Lobbying continues to exist in a grey zone, say legal experts
The AirAsia incident opens up the debate on whether to regulate lobbying
-
From mortgaged property to power supply, here are the key court orders
-
Corporate governance: Is media activism desirable?
-
Why promotional expenses have been a subject matter of tax litigation» More
-
-
STRATEGY
-
Motu Patlu to Chhota Bheem, desi characters lead the way on kids' channels
Home-grown animated shows are a big draw, raking in the moolah for broadcasters
-
Dropping the drops: Dhara's new campaign talks of capping oil consumption
-
The focus is on building scalable products: Facebook's Sandeep Bhushan
-
Siemens' new ad campaign tells how it's helping firms innovate, cut costs» More
-
Technology
Asus Zenfone 5Z launch set for June 15: Still a modern flagship smartphone?
The Zenfone 5Z has 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio, thanks to its 6.2-inch notch-based fullHD screen covering almost the entire front
-
Truecaller set to make deals with Chillr to foray into digital payments
Sony Joy will be the vice-president of Truecaller Pay
-
100 rapidly globalising EM firms are beating competition: BCG report
Seventeen of these companies such as Bajaj Auto, Apollo Tyres, Sun Pharma and Bharti Airtel are from India
-
Apple iPhone 2018 will have the iPhone X design: Know everything here
According to a report in Forbes, Apple will unveil at least two smartphones this year, both featuring an iPhone X-inspired design with ...