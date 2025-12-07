Bigg Boss 19 Finale Time: Bigg Boss 19 is set to draw the curtains on another dramatic season, with Salman Khan ready to unveil the winner in a much-anticipated grand finale. After months of relentless challenges, conflicts and shifting alliances, the concluding episode has ignited widespread buzz across social platforms.

The grand finale, Bigg Boss 19's most explosive moment, is finally approaching. The winner will be announced today following three months of arguments, friendships, breakups, and crazy entertainment.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the showdown, regardless of whether you've followed every turn or stopped watching in the middle of the season and are now eager for the big reveal.

When and where to watch the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale? ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: All new confirmed contestants on Salman Khan-hosted show The Bigg Boss 19 grand finale is scheduled today, on December 7, 2025, according to the makers. According to official updates released by the platform, the live telecast for OTT users will start at 9 PM IST on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. The show will be available for viewers to watch on Colours TV. Top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 19 Two wildcards later joined the 16 candidates who had already entered the Bigg Boss house. Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik, and Tanya Mittal have all sealed their places as the top 5 finalists after enduring turmoil, conflict, and nonstop drama.