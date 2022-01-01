Business-standard.com is the online property of Business Standard Private Limited, publisher of India's leading business daily, Business Standard. The website attracts over 15 million unique visitors every month, the highest such number for any standalone business newspaper website in India.

The daily newspaper Business Standard (also available as an e-paper) is the preferred choice of serious business readers. It is published from 12 centres – New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Pune, Kochi and Bhubaneswar. It is also printed from Bhopal.

The Hindi Business Standard is published from six centres across India – New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Bhopal and Chandigarh. Its content can be accessed at bshindi.com.

Business Standard stands for reporting that stresses accuracy and credibility, commentary that is informed, independent and fair, and journalism that is rooted in ethical conduct and defined by a sacrosanct bond with the reader. All Business Standard journalists sign on to a code of conduct that is available on this website.

Business Standard's editorial team is led by Shailesh Dobhal.

Business Standard Contributors

Business Standard's stable of specialist contributors includes some of the sharpest minds writing on economics and business. Among them are:

Shankar Acharya, former chief economic advisor, Government of India

Shyam Saran, former foreign secretary, Government of India

T N Ninan, former editor of Business Standard and chairman of Business Standard Pvt Ltd

A K Bhattacharya, editorial director, Business Standard

Shekhar Gupta, political analyst and former editor-in-chief of The Indian Express

Ajai Shukla, strategic affairs, defence and diplomacy expert and a former Army colonel

R Jagannathan, editorial director, Swarajya

Aakar Patel, writer and columnist

Nitin Desai, former chief economic advisor and former under-secretary general at the United Nations

Rathin Roy, Managing Director (Research & Policy), Overseas Development Institute

Mahesh Vyas, MD & CEO, Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE)

Debashis Basu, editor, Moneylife; and

T T Ram Mohan, professor, IIM Ahmedabad.

Business Standard also offers syndicated columns from Joseph Stiglitz, Arvind Subramanian and Kenneth Rogoff.

Get in touch

The editorial team at businessstandard.com is led by Shailesh Dobhal, who can be contacted at shailesh.dobhal@bsmail.in. For business enquiries, please contact Shailendra Kalelkar at shailendra.kalelkar@bsmail.in.