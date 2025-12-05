OTT releases this week: Top new movies, web series to watch this weekend

OTT releases this week: This week, your favourite OTT platforms will host a powerful lineup of shows that includes comedies of errors, crime dramas, and horror-thrillers. There is something for every mood in the content drop from December 1 to December 7, 2025, including big-ticket films starring A-listers, seasonal comfort watches, and serious whodunits.

You've come to the perfect place if you're confused about what to watch this weekend. We've compiled a list of the best releases to binge-watch from the comfort of your home. This weekend, many new films and web series will be accessible on OTT platforms, including SonyLIV, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. Let's help you select the best ones to binge-watch.

Top 5 OTT releases this week

Thamma

• Release Date: Early Access from Dec 2; Free Streaming from Dec 16, 2025

• OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

• Genre: Horror-Comedy, Fantasy

• Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Thamma is a new era in the beloved horror-comedy genre of Maddock Films, fusing romance, folklore, and vampires with Maddock's unique sense of humour.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar box office collection Day 1: Ranveer thriller gets strong start The film, which was directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, features Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna as a sparkling new couple in this eye-catching supernatural entertainment for the first time. The tale of Alok and the mysterious tadaka, whose Betaal connection causes a string of amusing and spooky incidents.

The Girlfriend

• Release Date: Dec 5, 2025

• OTT Platform: Netflix

• Genre: Romantic Drama, Psychological

• Cast: Rashmika Mandanna, Dheekshith Shetty, Anu Emmanuel

Rahul Ravindran directed this heart-warming drama, in which Rashmika gave her greatest performance to date. Regarding the Book, The Girlfriend depicts the tale of Bhooma Devi, a young child imprisoned in a relationship and forced to battle fear, emotional manipulation, and healing.

Stephen

• Release Date: Dec 5, 2025

• OTT Platform: Netflix

• Genre: Psychological Thriller, Crime

• Cast: Gomathi Shankar, Smruthi Venkat, Michael Thangadurai

Mithun Balaji is the director of Stephen, a spooky deep dive into the deranged mind of a man who claims to be a serial killer. After a patient admits to killing nine women.

ALSO READ: Tere Ishq Mein box office Day 7: Dhanush starrer storms past ₹100 crore The film follows a psychiatrist as he unravels an underworld of suffering, manipulation, and confession. Gomathi Shankar plays the lead part in the movie, which appears to be an intense watch with careful attention to layered writing and atmospheric tension.

Dhoolpet Police Station

• Release Date: From Dec 5, 2025 (Weekly Episodes Every Friday at 7 PM)

• OTT Platform: Aha Tamil

• Genre: Crime Thriller

• Cast: Ashwin Kumar Lakshmikanthan, Ensemble Cast

Dhoolpet Police Station is a gritty 50-episode criminal saga set in a fictional city that is no stranger to corruption and lawlessness. It is one of the most ambitious Tamil OTT series of the year.

This series will have constant suspense, with each episode ending as a cliffhanger, keeping viewers captivated. It features the unwavering ACP Ashwin Kumar carrying the fight to the very gates of hazardous, enigmatic, yet powerful criminal empires.

Jay Kelly

• Release Date: In theatres on Nov 14; Streaming from Dec 5, 2025

• OTT Platform: Netflix

• Genre: Comedy-Thriller, Drama

• Cast: George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Greta Gerwig, Billy Crudup, & Others

George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Noah Baumbach, and Jay Kelly collaborate for this comedy-thriller. The narrative centres on superstar comic Jay Kelly, who is pushing himself to reach his lowest point.