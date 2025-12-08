Monday, December 08, 2025 | 04:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bigg Boss 19 runner up Farrhana Bhatt calls winner Gaurav 'undeserving'

Farrhana Bhatt expressed his dissatisfaction with TV actor Gaurav Khanna winning Bigg Boss 19, beating her in the finale. Early voting trends have shown Farrhana emerging as a fan favourite, too

Farrhana Bhatt calls Gaurav Khanna 'undeserving'

Farrhana Bhatt calls Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna 'undeserving'

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bigg Boss 19: Television star Gaurav Khanna emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 19 after defeating Farrhana Bhatt in a nail-biting finale on Sunday. While many fans celebrated his victory, others argued Farrhana deserved the title. In a recent interview, Farrhana called Gaurav an “undeserving winner”.
 
Farrhana Bhatt has been the most popular participant of the season, according to an unofficial Bigg Boss 19 'Contestants Popularity Ranking'. Based on the number of likes on a poll, the pollster stated that Farrhana was the most popular.

Farrhana Bhatt calls Gaurav Khanna 'undeserving' 

Farrhana spoke about her journey on Bigg Boss 19 and stated, “I am truly satisfied. Though I don’t have the trophy in my hand, I am the star of this season, which I definitely believe. As people say, this season is Farrhana Bhatt’s season. I can’t believe people have given me so much love. I needed this love more than the trophy.”
 
 
Farrhana added when asked if she thinks Gaurav is a deserving winner, “I don’t really think so because he never did anything in Bigg Boss. Not even one thing he has done makes him look like a winner. But since he has been on TV and this reality show airs on TV, he might have his TV audience who voted for him. So, respect to them and their choice.” 

Farrhana Bhatt vs Gaurav Khanna in Bigg Boss 19

Gaurav was largely silent on his journey, but Farrhana Bhatt caused chaos, started fights, and engaged in high drama. While Gaurav only opened up and showed off his true game near the conclusion of the show, Farrhana made sure to capture the attention of every housemate from day one. Salman Khan valued Gaurav's cool-headedness, but Farrhana was regularly criticised for being abusive in the home.
 
In the end, Gaurav emerged victorious from the reality show, winning ₹50 lakh in prize money and the dazzling Bigg Boss 19 trophy. When he won the show, his friends Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Pranit More, and Abhishek Bajaj celebrated and hurried to give him a big hug. Even after the ceremony is over, social media is still humming with speculation about the winner. 

Who is Farhana Bhatt, a Bigg Boss 19 contestant? 

As the first runner-up of the reality television series Bigg Boss 19, Farhana Bhatt, an actress, model, and peace activist from India, has lately attracted a lot of national attention. She is also well-known for her roles in web series and Bollywood movies.
 
Many people have found inspiration in Farhana Bhatt's journey from a conservative Kashmiri background to a well-known personality in the Indian entertainment industry and a global activist. You may follow her on Instagram or visit her IMDb profile to learn more about her career and future projects.
 

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

