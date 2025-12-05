Tere Ishq Mein box office Day 7: Dhanush starrer storms past ₹100 crore

Tere Ishq Mein box office: Tere Ishq Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, has had a phenomenal first week at the box office, surpassing Rs 100 crore globally. Over the weekend, the movie did incredibly well, but on Thursday, day 7, its box office collection dropped. The drop comes ahead of the movie’s clash against Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar on Friday.

On its seventh day, the movie reportedly made about Rs 5.75 crore, which somewhat slowed its progress. Tere Ishq Mein has made Rs 85.50 crore at the domestic box office in just seven days.

ALSO READ: Akhanda 2 release postponed: Balakrishna film delayed amid Madras HC orders The box office performance demonstrates how much the movie has been liked by viewers. Even on weekdays, the movie is doing well in large cities like Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai. It is also popular with people in smaller towns.

Tere Ishq Mein Box Office Collection In its first week of release, the film 'Tere Ishq Mein' has made over ₹100 crore at the global box office, making it a huge commercial success. • Total Worldwide Gross (approx): Over ₹100 crore • Total Overseas Gross (approx): ₹8.5 crore • Total India Gross (approx): ₹99.5 crore • Total India Net (approx): ₹83.65 crore. Box office collection day-wise • Day 1 (Fri): ₹16 crore • Day 2 (Sat): ₹17 crore • Day 3 (Sun): ₹19 crore • Day 4 (Mon): ₹8.75 crore • Day 5 (Tue): ₹10.25 crore • Day 6 (Wed): ₹6.85 crore

• Day 7 (Thu): ₹5.75 crore. Tere Ishq Mein cast and plot On November 14, 2025, Tere Ishk Mein's official trailer was released by the producers. Fans responded well to the trailer, which has now earned over 29 million views. For those who don't know, the film is produced under the T-Series brand by Anand L. Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Himanshu Sharma. ALSO READ: Dhurandhar box office collection Day 1: Ranveer thriller gets strong start The story of the romantic action movie centres on Dhanush's character, Shankar, an angry young man who develops feelings for Kriti Sanon's character, Mukti. Their romance starts in college hallways, but when Kriti Sanon's character Mukti decides to marry someone else, things take a different turn.