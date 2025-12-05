Home / Entertainment / Tere Ishq Mein box office Day 7: Dhanush starrer storms past ₹100 crore

Tere Ishq Mein box office Day 7: Dhanush starrer storms past ₹100 crore

Kriti Sanon and Dhanush's film 'Tere Ishq Mein', which was released on Nov 28, continues to break records every day. The enthusiasm strongly proves that the audience has thoroughly enjoyed the film

Tere Ishq Mein
Tere Ishq Mein Box office collection
Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 4:42 PM IST
Tere Ishq Mein box office: Tere Ishq Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, has had a phenomenal first week at the box office, surpassing Rs 100 crore globally. Over the weekend, the movie did incredibly well, but on Thursday, day 7, its box office collection dropped. The drop comes ahead of the movie’s clash against Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar on Friday.
 
On its seventh day, the movie reportedly made about Rs 5.75 crore, which somewhat slowed its progress. Tere Ishq Mein has made Rs 85.50 crore at the domestic box office in just seven days. 
 
The box office performance demonstrates how much the movie has been liked by viewers. Even on weekdays, the movie is doing well in large cities like Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai. It is also popular with people in smaller towns. 

Tere Ishq Mein Box Office Collection

In its first week of release, the film 'Tere Ishq Mein' has made over ₹100 crore at the global box office, making it a huge commercial success. 
 
Total Worldwide Gross (approx): Over ₹100 crore
Total Overseas Gross (approx): ₹8.5 crore 
Total India Gross (approx): ₹99.5 crore
Total India Net (approx): ₹83.65 crore.
 
Box office collection day-wise
 
Day 1 (Fri): ₹16 crore
Day 2 (Sat): ₹17 crore
Day 3 (Sun): ₹19 crore
Day 4 (Mon): ₹8.75 crore
Day 5 (Tue): ₹10.25 crore
Day 6 (Wed): ₹6.85 crore
Day 7 (Thu): ₹5.75 crore.

Tere Ishq Mein cast and plot 

On November 14, 2025, Tere Ishk Mein's official trailer was released by the producers. Fans responded well to the trailer, which has now earned over 29 million views. For those who don't know, the film is produced under the T-Series brand by Anand L. Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Himanshu Sharma. 
 
The story of the romantic action movie centres on Dhanush's character, Shankar, an angry young man who develops feelings for Kriti Sanon's character, Mukti. Their romance starts in college hallways, but when Kriti Sanon's character Mukti decides to marry someone else, things take a different turn. 
 
On Friday, November 28, 2025, Aanand L. Rai's film Tere Ishk Mein was released in theatres. Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi versions of the movie will be available. 
 

Topics :Indian film industryBollywood box officeBollywood

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

