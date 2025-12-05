Akhanda 2 release postponed: Balakrishna film delayed amid Madras HC orders

Akhanda 2 release Date: Akhanda 2, Nandamuri Balakrishna's much-awaited Telugu historical action epic, has encountered a significant obstacle. Fans were anticipating the return of Balakrishna's formidable Akhanda avatar in the sequel, but it will no longer be showing up in theatres this week.

The film has been postponed indefinitely, allegedly due to unforeseen legal and financial troubles, even though the makers had set December 5 as the global release date, with paid premieres slated on December 4.

Postponement confirmation on Akhanda 2 release

In a statement posted on X on Thursday, December 4, 14 Reels Plus announced the postponement, citing unforeseen circumstances.

Their X post says, "With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you that #Akhanda2 will not be releasing as scheduled due to unavoidable circumstances. This is a painful moment for us, and we truly understand the disappointment it brings to every fan and movie lover awaiting the film. We are working tirelessly to resolve the matter at the earliest. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused. Your support means the world to us. We promise to share a positive update very soon (sic)." Why was Akhanda 2 facing 'confusion' in the Telugu states? Early in the day, there was confusion in the Telugu-speaking regions about booking tickets, especially in the Nizam region. Fans often checked ticketing platforms for updates, and exhibitors expressed uncertainty. By the afternoon, it was clear that the problems had not been fixed despite the production team's best efforts.

As the day went on, paid premieres that were supposed to take place on December 4 were formally cancelled, indicating more serious underlying issues. The failure to clear overseas Key Delivery Messages (KDMs), which are necessary for digital film screenings, led to additional cancellations and increased uncertainty throughout distribution channels. Additionally, it was stated that 14 Reels Plus was experiencing financial difficulties as a result of their earlier initiatives, which had not produced significant earnings. In Telugu cinema, unanticipated financial difficulties are not unusual, but the sudden postponement of a well-known movie like Akhanda 2 on the eve of its release was surprising.

Why did Balakrishna's film hit a roadblock in Tamil Nadu? The movie was dubious in Tamil Nadu because of a legal battle with Eros International Media Limited. The Madras High Court issued an injunction prohibiting the film's release as a result of the legal procedures. Eros International Media Limited was granted an injunction by a Division Bench made up of Justices SM Subramaniam and C Kumarappan. An appeal pertaining to a protracted arbitral dispute against 14 Reels Entertainment Private Limited, valued at about Rs 28 crore, served as the foundation for the court's decision. Eros told the court that 14 Reels Plus LLP, a company connected to 14 Reels Entertainment, was getting ready to distribute Akhanda 2 under its name. Eros also argued in front of the bench, stating that “this was an indirect attempt to flout the arbitral award and avoid compliance with legally determined financial obligations."

After a review of these reasons, the court ordered an injunction that prohibits the film's release, distribution, or commercial exploitation until additional orders are made. Akhanda 2's new release date has not yet been announced by 14 Reels Plus. Akhanda 2 cast and plot Nandamuri Balakrishna plays a dual main role in the action-drama Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, which centres on the relationship between children's innocence, nature, spiritual beliefs, and society development. Boyapati Srinu, who previously directed the first Akhanda, is the film's director. On December 5, 2025, the movie was scheduled to release in theatres. The principal cast of Akhanda 2 consists of: