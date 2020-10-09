IPFT along with NRCSS develop new bio-pesticide to control insects

-
-
The Institute of Pesticide Formulation Technology (IPFT ) in collaboration with ICAR-National Research Center on Seed Spices (NRCSS) hasdeveloped a new bio-pesticide formulation that helps in controlling various insects in seed spice crops like fenugreek, cumin, and coriander.
IPFT, which is under the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, in collaboration with ICAR-NRCSS, Ajmer, Rajasthan has successfully developed new Aqueous Suspension formulation technology of bio-pesticide based onentomo-pathogenic fungus Verticillium lecanii, an official statement said.
"This bio-pesticide formulation has been found very effective in controlling various insects in seed spice crops (fenugreek, cumin, and coriander)," IPFT Director Jitendra Kumar said.
The formulation has good shelf life and is safe for environment. Patent application for the formulation has been filed.
According to a statement provided by IPFT, the seed spices crops suffer major losses due to various insects.
For controlling the insects, large amounts of synthetic chemical pesticides are used in these crops, resulting in higher levels of pesticide residues in seed spices, this leads to risks for human health and environment.
"This bio-pesticides may be used as a safer alternative to chemical pesticides to minimize pesticide residue problem. Besides, it may be used as key input for crop protection from insects pest in organic agriculture and Integrated Pest Management," the statement said.
