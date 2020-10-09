Fresh low pressure over Bay of Bengal, heavy rainfall likely in Odisha

-
A fresh low pressure area
formed over the Bay of Bengal on Friday raised the likelihood of heavy rainfall in many parts of Odisha over the next few days, the Meteorological Centre here said.
This is the ninth instance of formation of a low pressure system over the Bay of Bengal since the beginning of August.
The fresh low pressure area now lies over north Andaman Sea and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto mid-tropospheric levels, the Met Centre said in a bulletin.
It is likely to concentrate into a depression over central Bay of Bengal by Saturday and move west-northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh coast as a depression on October 17 morning, it said.
Under its influence rainfall of varying intensity will lash many parts of Odisha over the next few days while heavy to very heavy downpour may take place in several areas for around three days from October 11, the weatherman said.
Strong surface wind with speed reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph may prevail over central Bay of Bengal during October 10 to 11 and along and off Odisha Coast adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal from October 11 to 13, it said, advising fishermen not to venture into the sea during the period.
In view of the forecast, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena has asked district officials to be in a state of readiness.
As sea conditions are likely to be rough, the advice for fishermen must be strictly implemented, he said.
Due to the formation of the low pressure area, light to moderate rain or thundershower is likely in most places over south coastal, south interior and north coastal Odisha till Saturday, the Met office said.
It forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas of Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Puri, Malkangiri, Koraput, Kandhamal, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda and Nayagarh districts on Sunday and Monday.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely to lash some places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Bhadrak and Balasore districts, the weatherman said.
