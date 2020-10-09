China happiest nation, India 13 in marketing firm's online survey for 2020

-
India ranks 13 in a global survey on happiness for 2020, with 66% people in the country saying they were happy despite the coronavirus pandemic devastating the economy. China was the happiest, with 93% of its citizens saying they are happy.
China was followed by Netherlands at 81%, Saudi Arabia at 80%, France and Canada at 78%, Australia at 77%, according to the online survey done by Ipsos, which describes itself as the world’s third largest market research company.
In comparison, Peru, Chile, Spain, Argentina and Hungary all ranked the lowest, with less than 50 per cent respondents in these countries saying they were happy. The report said that all these markets are facing their worst economic crisis and recession, which is impacting the happiness quotient. Shutdown with lack of tourism has negatively impacted economies of all these markets.
Ipsos surveyed over 19,000 people in 27 markets globally between the age of 16 and 74.
The survey observed that 3 among 5 Indians were happy and gave physical wellbeing and financial stability as primary reasons for their happiness along with China, Netherlands and Saudi Arabia. Other countries which ranked ahead of India were -- Great Britain (76%), Sweden (74%), Germany (73%), Belgium (71%), United States (70%) and Poland (68%).
The Ipsos report highlighted that all the 13 countires, including India, who ranked high in the happiness index did so despite these markets getting severely impacted by the pandemic.
“Optimism among urban Indians and global citizens is steady, even when we have seen the most dreadful pandemic, which has been unsparing in taking away precious lives. It is heartening to see the happiness quotient not waning or plunging, despite the gloom,” said Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India.
The top 15 reasons that make Indians happy are realistic, goals-led and not materialistic, and were: feeling that my life has meaning (58%), my health/ physical wellbeing (57%), having a meaningful job/ employment (56%), my living conditions of water, food, shelter (55%), my relationship with my partner/ spouse (54%), my children (54%), being recognized as a successful person (53%), my personal safety and security (52%), the wellbeing of my country (49%), my friends (49%), freedom to express my beliefs (48%), satisfaction with the direction my life is going in (46%), feeling in control of my life (46%), my hobbies/ interest (45%), having more money (45%), my religious or spiritual wellbeing (44%) and forgiving someone for something (43%).
Interestingly, markets globally listed top sources of greatest happiness as -- health and physical wellbeing (55%), relationship with my spouse/ partner (49%), my children (49%), feeling that my life has meaning (48%), my living conditions of water, food, shelter (45%), among others.
