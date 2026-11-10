The Sputnik legacy

O n October 4, 1957, a polished metal sphere, barely 58 centimetres across and fitted with four slender antennas, cut into the skies and changed humanity’s relationship with the universe forever. Launched by the Soviet Union, this small wonder became the world’s first artificial satellite, announcing its presence through signals that could be picked up by radio enthusiasts on Earth. Named Sputnik 1, Russian for “satellite” and also for “fellow traveller”, it circled Earth every 96.20 minutes at about 8 kilometres per second — that’s roughly eight times the speed at which the Moon orbits Earth. Though its batteries lasted just three weeks, the radio signals it sent to Earth ushered in the Space Age and also ignited an intense contest, the Space Race, between two Cold War superpowers — the Soviet Union and the United States (US).

Barely a month later, on November 3, the Soviets achieved another milestone by blasting off Sputnik 2 into orbit. This time, the satellite had a passenger: Laika, a small dog picked up from the streets of Moscow. Placed in a little cabin inside the satellite, with food, oxygen and equipment to monitor its vitals, Laika became the first animal to orbit Earth. Though the mission sought to find out whether a living being could withstand the stress of launch and survive in space, it was known from the very onset that this would be a one-way journey for Laika. Sputnik 2 had no mechanism to bring the dog home. It died within hours of the launch from overheating, though the actual reason for the death was revealed to the world only decades later. The mission, however, offered valuable biological data, paving the way for further experiments.

In August 1960, two Soviet dogs, Belka and Strelka, were sent to space aboard Korabl-Sputnik 2. They completed 17 orbits and returned safely to Earth, becoming the first animals to survive an orbital journey. These pioneering missions paved the way for Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin to become the first human in space on April 12, 1961. Also Read Space-tech startup Inbound Aerospace eyes $10 mn seed funding round The Americans, determined to reclaim technological supremacy, accelerated their own space programme, culminating in Neil Armstrong’s historic first steps on the Moon on July 20, 1969. The rockets carrying the satellites, dogs and eventually humans into space shared their technological ancestry with the ballistic missile built by Nazi Germany during World War II. Space exploration wasn’t quite divorced from military ambitions. Other nations also got down to engaging with space. India launched its first satellite, Aryabhata, in 1975, followed by Rakesh Sharma’s historic spaceflight aboard Soviet Soyuz T-11 spacecraft on April 3, 1984.