ULPGM missile: The aerial hunters

T he Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully completed the final development trials of the unmanned aerial vehicle-launched precision guided missile-V3 (ULPGM-V3) for both air-to-ground and air-to-air versions in May. ULPGM is a family of indigenous “fire-and-forget” precision strike weapons developed by Research Centre Imarat along with other DRDO laboratories. Bharat Dynamics Limited and Adani Defence are the development partners. It has been integrated on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), developed by Bengaluru-based NewSpace Research and Technologies for trials. The missile comprises three variants — V1, V2 and the latest V3 — each having some improvements in range, guidance and seeker technology. While the earlier versions focused on precision engagement of ground targets, the ULPGM-V3 has evolved into a multi-role weapon capable of engaging both ground and aerial targets, highlighting the changing role of drone-based warfare in modern combat operations.

The ULPGM-V3 is equipped with a high-definition dual-channel seeker that enables it to accurately detect and engage with a wide variety of targets — in both day and night operations — and can be deployed in plains as well as high-altitude regions, making it suitable for diverse battlefield conditions. The seeker is supported by a two-way S-band datalink that helps the operator with real-time imagery to update the target or aim point after launch, improving its effectiveness against moving or time-sensitive targets. Also Read News in brief: Western Europe The missile can be fitted with three different types of warheads depending on the mission. The tandem shaped-charge anti-armour warhead is designed to defeat modern main battle tanks by first neutralising explosive reactive armour (ERA) before penetrating the primary armour.

A penetration-cum-blast warhead is intended for attacking bunkers, fortified positions and hardened structures, while a pre fragmentation warhead creates a lethal blast zone for engaging personnel and lightly protected targets. It can be deployed against a range of targets, including armoured vehicles, bunkers, convoys, high-altitude positions, command centre and supply depots, helicopters and other low-flying aerial targets. Brigadier Anshuman Narang (retired) said one of the missile’s key strengths lies in its indigenous development, which reduces dependence on foreign suppliers while strengthening India's domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem. Narang explained that the missile expands the potential of smaller and more affordable drones by enabling them to carry precision-guided munitions earlier associated with larger platforms.