ULPGM missile: The aerial hunters
It is an air-to-ground and air-to-air munition, which can carry three different types of warheads
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The ULPGM is a family of indigenous “fire-and-forget” precision strike weapons. Photo: PIB
The ULPGM-V3 is equipped with a high-definition dual-channel seeker that enables it to accurately detect and engage with a wide variety of targets — in both day and night operations — and can be deployed in plains as well as high-altitude regions, making it suitable for diverse battlefield conditions.
The seeker is supported by a two-way S-band datalink that helps the operator with real-time imagery to update the target or aim point after launch, improving its effectiveness against moving or time-sensitive targets.
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The missile can be fitted with three different types of warheads depending on the mission. The tandem shaped-charge anti-armour warhead is designed to defeat modern main battle tanks by first neutralising explosive reactive armour (ERA) before penetrating the primary armour.
A penetration-cum-blast warhead is intended for attacking bunkers, fortified positions and hardened structures, while a pre fragmentation warhead creates a lethal blast zone for engaging personnel and lightly protected targets.
It can be deployed against a range of targets, including armoured vehicles, bunkers, convoys, high-altitude positions, command centre and supply depots, helicopters and other low-flying aerial targets.
Brigadier Anshuman Narang (retired) said one of the missile’s key strengths lies in its indigenous development, which reduces dependence on foreign suppliers while strengthening India's domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem.
Narang explained that the missile expands the potential of smaller and more affordable drones by enabling them to carry precision-guided munitions earlier associated with larger platforms.
He said the system provides commanders with a multitude of engagement options through a single munition. “A two-kilogram warhead may sound small compared to artillery ammunition, but if it can defeat a tank’s ERA through a top-attack profile, it is a significant capability,” Narang said.
He added that the ability to operate in high-altitude conditions could provide a significant operational advantage, particularly in India’s mountainous border regions.
Written By
Martand Mishra
Martand Mishra has started his reporting career with defence coverage. He is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. He enjoys reading books on defence, history and biographies.
First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 6:20 AM IST
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