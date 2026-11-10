CONFLICT ZONE: Yemen

This photo feature will focus on the weapons shaping the conflict — from ballistic missiles and attack drones to combat aircraft and ground-based systems — and the implications for regional security and international maritime trade.

Renewed fighting in Yemen between the Iran-backed Houthis and Yemeni armed forces is spreading across the country. According to reports, the recent clashes in August and October have extended beyond Yemen’s internal conflict, raising concerns over cross-border security and the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Red Sea — vital corridors for global shipping. The latest clashes highlight the growing role of missile and drone warfare alongside conventional air power.