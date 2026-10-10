Power arcade: Low-cost interceptors

Below are pictures of advanced drone interceptors and air defence systems as featured in Blueprint October 2026

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Maritime Sting (Photo: Reuters)

Sting interceptor drones were integrated onto Ukraine’s MAGURA MV11 maritime unmanned platform. In a video posted on social networking platforms, the drone was demonstrated during the country’s Independence Day Parade on August 24 on the Dnipro River. According to Al Jazeera, it is a bullet-shaped quadcopter roughly the size of a large thermos, with a 3D-printed body.