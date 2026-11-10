Power arcade: Turbojet-powered weapons

Below are pictures of advanced missiles, unmanned aerial systems and long-range precision-strike weapons from around the world, as featured in Blueprint November 2026.

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Harpoon anti-ship missile (Photo: US NAVY)

The United States (US) Navy, in agreement with defence company Boeing, completed the delivery of the final 300th Harpoon anti-ship missile under Lot 91, a multi-year production initiative focused on foreign military sales for international partners. The missiles, delivered in April, are the Harpoon Block II variant, according to the US Navy.