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Power arcade: Turbojet-powered weapons

Below are pictures of advanced missiles, unmanned aerial systems and long-range precision-strike weapons from around the world, as featured in Blueprint November 2026.

Syed Muskan ShafiqSyed Muskan Shafiq
Updated On :Nov 10 2026 | 3:40 AM IST
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Harpoon anti-ship missile1/12
Harpoon anti-ship missile (Photo: US NAVY)

The United States (US) Navy, in agreement with defence company Boeing, completed the delivery of the final 300th Harpoon anti-ship missile under Lot 91, a multi-year production initiative focused on foreign military sales for international partners. The missiles, delivered in April, are the Harpoon Block II variant, according to the US Navy.
 

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Written By

Syed Muskan Shafiq

Syed Muskan ShafiqSyed Muskan is a sub-editor at Business Standard, Blueprint.

First Published: Nov 10 2026 | 3:40 AM IST

In this article :

US missile Defence Technology Cruise missiles Military weapon