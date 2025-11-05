Nation's Calling reflects a life of service and duty

T he book offers an insight into the author’s personal life, right from a village in Uttar Pradesh (the then United Province) to the upper echelons of military service and public office. The author was commissioned into the 18th Battalion, Madras Regiment (Mysore) in December 1961 and was deployed in Jodhpur during the 1962 Sino-Indian war.

Brigadier Mishra served during the India-Pakistan wars in 1965 and 1971, the Sri Lankan mission with the Indian Peace Keeping Force. Later he served as governor of several states.

The book offers a glimpse into his life at frontline, counter-insurgency operations and as Governor in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Ladakh.