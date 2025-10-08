Aerospace exports take off, Gulf states now top buyers

I ndia’s aerospace exports — comprising aircraft, spacecraft, and related parts — have tripled between 2017–18 (FY18) and FY25, markedly outpacing overall exports growth in FY23, FY24, and FY25, and recovering from the sharp decline witnessed between FY19 and FY22 to reach $6.96 billion in the last financial year. Having regained its share in overall exports at 0.74 per cent in FY24 — a level last seen in FY18 — the sector more than doubled its contribution to 1.6 per cent in FY25. The composition and destination of India’s aerospace exports also shifted between FY18 and FY25. During this period, exports