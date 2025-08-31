India's foreign aid down 45% in 5 years

According to Ministry of External Affairs data, between 2019–20 and 2023–24, India’s total annual aid disbursement to foreign countries fell significantly — from $831.62 million in 2019–20 to $457.07 million in 2023–24. This marks an absolute decline of $374.55 million, or a 45.04 per cent reduction over five years. While the trend shows some fluctuations — such as a modest recovery in 2022–23 — the overall trajectory is downward. Bhutan consistently received the highest aid in the firstfour years: $321.77 million in 2019–20, $253.37 million in 2020–21, $198.88 million in 2021–22, and $298.02 million in 2022–23.In 2023–24,the Maldives emerged