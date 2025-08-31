Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Blueprint Defence Magazine / Data / India's foreign aid down 45% in 5 years

India's foreign aid down 45% in 5 years

Aid disbursements show a declining trend with changes in key recipients

1 min read | Updated On : Aug 31 2025 | 9:03 PM IST
Share
Bhaswar KumarBhaswar Kumar
Representational image (Photo: Shutterstock)

Representational image (Photo: Shutterstock)

According to Ministry of External Affairs data, between 2019–20 and 2023–24, India’s total annual aid disbursement to foreign countries fell significantly — from $831.62 million in 2019–20 to $457.07 million in 2023–24. This marks an absolute decline of $374.55 million, or a 45.04 per cent reduction over five years. While the trend shows some fluctuations — such as a modest recovery in 2022–23 — the overall trajectory is downward. Bhutan consistently received the highest aid in the firstfour years: $321.77 million in 2019–20, $253.37 million in 2020–21, $198.88 million in 2021–22, and $298.02 million in 2022–23.In 2023–24,the Maldives emerged

WRITTEN BY: Bhaswar Kumar

Bhaswar KumarBhaswar Kumar has over seven years of experience in journalism. He has written on India Inc, corporate governance, government policy, and economic data. Currently, he covers defence, security and geopolitics, focusing on defence procurement policies, defence and aerospace majors, and developments in India’s neighbourhood.

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 9:03 PM IST

In this article :

Blueprint Defence Magazine Foreign investments Indian defence industry
Business Standard
Top Sections
Quick Links
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon