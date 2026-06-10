Market radar: April 22, 2026 to May 22, 2026

T he BS Defence Index remained buoyant despite weak broader market sentiment amid persistent tensions in West Asia. Technically, the index continued to trade above its long-term trend of 200-DMA, pointing to an overall bullish momentum even as benchmark indices remained volatile.

BS Defence Index BS Defence Index The index remained firmly above its 200 DMA, signalling a strong long-term uptrend and a sustained buying interest in defence stocks. Index returns Index returns Also Read DPSUs post profits; R&D and exports remain weak The index limited its losses even as benchmark indices fell due to lingering tensions in West Asia, reflecting strong investor interest. Relative outperformance Relative outperformance The index outperformed benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, as West Asia tensions heavily weighed on broader market sentiment.