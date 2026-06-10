Market radar: April 22, 2026 to May 22, 2026
The index witnessed a mixed trend, with 12 constituents posting gains. The combined market capitalisation of the companies stood at over ₹11.5 trillion for the second straight month
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The technical breakout in the BSE Defence Index led to a broad-based buying (Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Defence Index companies
The index witnessed a mixed trend, with 12 constituents posting gains. The combined market capitalisation of the companies stood at over ₹11.5 trillion for the second straight month.
BS Defence Index companies
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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 7:30 AM IST
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