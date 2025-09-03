Market Radar - July 22 to Aug 22

The BS Defence Index underwent corrections in this period. However, Rossell Techsys bucked the trend to emerge as the top gainer with a 32% monthly surge
Representational image Photo: Shutterstock
The Business Standard Defence Index is designed to track the performance of 25 key defence stocks. The index's composition is weighted according to the total market capitalisation of its constituent companies, providing a representative snapshot of the defence sector's market performance. The index movement is calculated at the end of each trading session, taking into account the total market capitalisation of the included companies.
First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
