Market radar: July 23, 2026 to August 22, 2026

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BS Defence Index

BS Defence Index

Index returns

Index returns The index outperformed the markets over the past three and six months, gaining 6.95 per cent and 15.79 per cent, respectively

he BS Defence index demonstrated a strong upmove in the past month, rising over 5 per cent even as benchmark indices remained listless amid West Asia tensions. Technically, the index held above the long-term moving average of 200-DMA, indicating sector resilience and investor buying interest in the defence counters.The index showed a positive trend, advancing from 9,393.7 to 9,914.5 in the past month. The index maintained a strong bullish trend as it remained firmly above both its 50-DMA and 200-DMA as of August 21