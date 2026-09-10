Market radar: July 23, 2026 to August 22, 2026
The Business Standard Defence Index is designed to track the performance of 25 key defence stocks
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Defence shines
The index significantly outperformed the benchmark indices, rising 5.5 per cent in a month. In comparison, both the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 remained largely flat
Defence shines
BS Defence Index companies
The index saw a bullish trend, with 22 of its 25 companies advancing and only three declining. Paras Defence was the top performer, with 69 per cent returns in just one month
BS Defence Index companies
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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 5:05 AM IST
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