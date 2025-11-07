R&D share in defence budget dips amid self-reliance ambitions

Closing the most critical gap in India’s defence ecosystem by developing high-thrust indigenous jet engines will require an investment of ₹40,000–50,000 crore: nearly double the Department of Defence Research and Development’s (DDR&D’s) 2025–26 budgetary allocation of around ₹27,000 crore. Although this investment would be spread over multiple years and includes the creation of critical testing infrastructure, it points to the inadequacy of current defence R&D expenditure. While outlining in January the financial and developmental requirements for building a next-generation aero engine in India, DDR&D Secretary and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman Samir V Kamat argued that R&D spending
Bhaswar Kumar
Bhaswar Kumar