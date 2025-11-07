Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Blueprint Defence Magazine / Data / R&D share in defence budget dips amid self-reliance ambitions

R&D share in defence budget dips amid self-reliance ambitions

The decline comes at a time when the DRDO is executing 292 projects valued at over ₹1 trillion

3 min read | Updated On : Nov 07 2025 | 5:45 PM IST
Share
Bhaswar KumarBhaswar Kumar
Imaging done by Ajaya Mohanty

Imaging done by Ajaya Mohanty

Closing the most critical gap in India’s defence ecosystem by developing high-thrust indigenous jet engines will require an investment of ₹40,000–50,000 crore: nearly double the Department of Defence Research and Development’s (DDR&D’s) 2025–26 budgetary allocation of around ₹27,000 crore. Although this investment would be spread over multiple years and includes the creation of critical testing infrastructure, it points to the inadequacy of current defence R&D expenditure. While outlining in January the financial and developmental requirements for building a next-generation aero engine in India, DDR&D Secretary and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman Samir V Kamat argued that R&D spending

Written By

Bhaswar Kumar

Bhaswar KumarBhaswar Kumar has over seven years of experience in journalism. He has written on India Inc, corporate governance, government policy, and economic data. Currently, he covers defence, security and geopolitics, focusing on defence procurement policies, defence and aerospace majors, and developments in India’s neighbourhood.

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

In this article :

Defence Data and Military Statistics data hub
Business Standard
Top Sections
Quick Links
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon