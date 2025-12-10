Business Standard
UN peacekeeping: India short on share of women troops

Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and China fare better in proportional terms

3 min read | Updated On : Dec 10 2025 | 10:30 AM IST
The United Nations headquarters in New York (Photo: Shutterstock)

The United Nations headquarters in New York (Photo: Shutterstock)

Among the top 10 countries contributing troops, police, and experts to United Nations (UN) Peacekeeping missions, India — the fourth-largest contributor — has the lowest proportion of female personnel in its contingent.As of September 30, 2025, women accounted for just 3.4 per cent of India’s contingent, far below its neighbours Nepal (9.83 per cent), Bangladesh (7.7 per cent), and Pakistan (5.6 per cent) — the first, third, and sixth-largest contributors, respectively. Only China, which ranks eighth among troop-contributing nations, has a similarly low proportion of female personnel in its contingent, at 3.57 per cent.In 2000, the UN Security Council

In this article :

United Nations India and United Nations
