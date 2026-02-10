A battle of wits in the 1965 war

A sal Uttar translates to “the real answer”. In 1965, it was in a village of this name that a battle, which would turn a war decisively in India’s favour and deal “a fitting reply” to an armada of Pakistani tanks rolling towards Amritsar, Punjab, played out.

The Battle of Asal Uttar, one of the largest tank battles since World War II, took place from September 8 to 10 or 11. It was short but intense. When it ended, what remained was a graveyard of Pakistani tanks.

The year had begun with skirmishes in the salt marshes of Rann of Kutch, Gujarat, which escalated after Pakistan launched Operation Desert Hawk in the area. In the months that followed, Pakistani soldiers infiltrated Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in Operation Gibraltar to spark an insurgency. A full-blown India-Pakistan war broke out, covering J&K, Punjab, Rajasthan, and, to some extent, West Bengal. In scale, it was far bigger than the wars of 1947-48, 1962, 1971, and 1999 (Kargil), with Indian troops marching well into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to capture the Haji Pir Pass.