A battle of wits in the 1965 war
How India halted Pakistan's armoured onslaught in 1965
Share
Pakistan's Patton tanks destroyed in the Battle of Asal Uttar during the 1965 war (Photo: Ministry of Defence)
On September 8, equipped with American M47 and M48 Patton tanks, Pakistan’s 1st Armoured Division and 11 Infantry Division crossed the border at Punjab and started advancing towards Khemkaran, 5 kilometres into India. The objective was to capture Amritsar and the bridge over the Beas River towards Jalandhar. Not only were the United States-supplied Pakistani tanks superior (the Patton tank was considered invincible), they also outnumbered India’s. The attack initially caught India’s 4 Mountain Division, positioned at Khemkaran, off guard, but the troops quickly reorganised themselves. Lieutenant General Harbaksh Singh, commander of the Western Command, ordered reinforcements, which included 2 (Independent) Armoured Brigade, commanded by Brigadier Thomas Krishnan Theogaraj. However, it soon became evident that force alone wouldn’t win the battle. The threat demanded strategic thinking and tactical execution.
Theogaraj ordered the troops to fall back. This was a tactical retreat, a strategy to lure Pakistani tanks deeper into Indian territory and use Asal Uttar’s geography to India’s advantage. The sugarcane fields were in a low-lying area. At night, Indian troops breached a canal and flooded them, creating a marshy trap. Then they hid in a horseshoe formation around those fields, and waited. The unsuspecting Pakistani tanks landed in the slush, and were jammed. It was an ingenious checkmate. Over 95 tanks were destroyed, and more than 40 were captured.
The Battle of Asal Uttar had many heroes, among them Company Quarter Master Havildar Abdul Hamid of 4 Grenadiers. Between September 8 and 10, Hamid took down several Patton tanks with his Jonga-mounted recoilless rifle before falling in the line of duty. He was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, posthumously.
The site of the battle, meanwhile, came to be known as “Patton Nagar”, given the sheer number of Pakistani tanks left behind.
Written By
Veenu Sandhu
Veenu Sandhu is senior associate editor at Business Standard. Based in New Delhi, she has been a journalist since 1996, and has worked in some of India's leading newsrooms across print, digital and television media, including NDTV 24x7, Hindustan Times and The Indian Express. At Business Standard, she writes, commissions, edits and gives direction to special, in-depth articles for the newspaper and the digital platform across beats and sectors. She also hosts video shows for Business Standard. Before this, she edited BS Weekend. She is a 2017-18 batch Chevening South Asia Journalism fellow.
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 4:17 AM IST
In this article :