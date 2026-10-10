Beyond borders

I t was the Cold War era, a time of such intense geopolitical rivalry between the two superpowers that the United Nations Security Council would find itself paralysed time and again. It didn’t help that besides the several proxy wars orchestrated by the United States and the Soviet Union, West Asia, too, was on the boil. United Nations (UN) Peacekeeping was formed to bring some semblance of stability to this fractured world. Its birth coincided with the first Arab-Israeli War of May 1948. Independent India was not even a year old, but if there was any country with experience of peace, it was this. It had secured its freedom through largely non-violent means, but had also endured the horrors of Partition. Having chosen resilience over despair, it was determined to engage constructively with the world.

So, in 1950, during the Korean War, India joined UN Peacekeeping. Initially, it deployed medical units, but eventually also helped with troops to oversee the repatriation of prisoners of wars. It wasn’t long before Indian women also became central to UN peacekeeping missions, starting with the Congo Crisis. It was a turbulent five-year period, from 1960 to 1965, in which 250 UN personnel died, including Secretary General Dag Hammarskjold, who was killed in a mysterious air crash. Indian women doctors, who were among the first female peacekeepers, provided medical care to both UN troops and civilians. They continue to serve in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to this day in various roles. For instance, as female engagement teams, they conduct patrols in conflict areas, engage with local women to understand their security concerns, and cultivate grassroot networks that can encourage communities to report violence, which, in turn, can provide intelligence into threats and high-risk zones, thereby helping shape security strategies.

Also Read UN is gridlocked, no longer represents wider global interests: Jaishankar In the years since, they have played significant roles in Liberia, South Sudan, Afghanistan, Lebanon, the Golan Heights, and in Western Sahara, besides other regions. According to the external affairs ministry, as of 2025, there were around 150 Indian women peacekeepers deployed in six UN missions. A landmark moment came in January 2007, when India deployed the UN’s first all-female Formed Police Unit. This contingent of over 100 women was stationed in Liberia and continued to serve on annual rotations until its repatriation a decade later in February 2016. The presence of this unit, which carried out patrols, trained local police forces, dealt with riots and ensured the security of government buildings and staff, had a deeper social pact. It inspired Liberian women to join security services.