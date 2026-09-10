Cost of conflict
How cinema has captured moods from the trenches to the labs
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Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer explores the life and inner conflict of J Robert Oppenheimer, known as the “father of the atomic bomb”.
Black Hawk Down (2001)
This gritty film directed by Ridley Scott covers an episode during the civil war in Somalia and features tactical details of urban warfare, as written in a book by Mark Bowden. It follows the battle, stretching 15-17 hours, between US Army soldiers, who were air-dropped to capture two local targets, and the heavily armed Somali militia, in Mogadishu in October 1993.
My Boy Jack (2007)
This TV film is not considered exciting but it is strongly carried by the main actors and actress who play British author Rudyard Kipling (David Haig, also the writer), his 17-year-old son John (Daniel Radcliffe), and Kipling’s wife Caroline (Kim Cattrall). It is inspired by the couple’s agonising search for their son who goes missing in action during World War I.
The Emperor in August (2015)
This Japanese film is widely acclaimed for spotlighting a less well-known incident — the military coup some imperial officers attempted when Emperor Hirohito was about to broadcast his country’s surrender to the Allies at the end of World War II.
Oppenheimer (2023)
Christopher Nolan’s biographical film about J Robert Oppenheimer, linked to World War II, brings to life the internal conflict of the “father of the atomic bomb”. It is also a deeply political film that shows how the state hounded the American theoretical physicist for his past association with communism.
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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 5:35 AM IST
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