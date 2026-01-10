To keep the peace

J anuary 26, 1950, was a cold winter day. It was also a clear, sunny day, when India transitioned to a republic, adopting the Constitution and replacing British India’s governing document, the Government of India Act, 1935. The country that prided itself in having secured independence through nonviolence, however, commemorated the day with a military parade, a British legacy. The show of might — a tradition since — signalled that while India was committed to remaining a peaceful country, it had the capability, competence, and capacity to defend itself. The parade today begins from the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Raisina Hill, marches down Kartavya Path (earlier called Rajpath and before that, Kingsway) to India Gate, and from there to the Red Fort. But this was not always the route it followed.

The first Republic Day parade was held some 5 kilometres from the Rashtrapati Bhavan at the Irwin Amphitheatre, now called Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. The day, as the defence ministry’s fortnightly armed forces journal Sainik Samachar reported in its February 1950 issue, began with India being declared a sovereign democratic republic at 10.18 am at Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Durbar Hall, followed by Rajendra Prasad being sworn in as India’s first president — an event marked by a 31-gun salute. (Sainik Samachar, called Fauji Akhbar back then, had been started as a British publication in 1909. It would stop printing in 1950, to be reborn in 1954 in its current avatar.)

From the Rashtrapati Bhavan, at 2:30 pm, a ceremonial coach drawn by six horses and escorted by the President's bodyguard carried Prasad to Irwin Amphitheatre. It moved slowly, past thousands of cheering Indians, to reach the stadium at 3:45 pm. Over 3,000 soldiers from the three armed services participated in the parade that day. Among them, reported the Sainik Samachar, were "navy, infantry and cavalry regiments, services contingents, the air force, a boys' unit of the Punjab regiment and the police". The flypast, by more than 100 aircraft, included the Dakota, which had earned its wings after a stellar performance in Leh in the 1948 war with Pakistan. There were also Spitfires (World War II heroes), Harvards (single-engine advanced trainers), Consolidated B-24 Liberators (heavy bombers), Hawker Tempests (high-performance World War II fighters), and jets.