China's rare earths: Geopolitical leverage or a security measure?

The current tariff war has seen China wield power and dominate its rivals, particularly the United States

14 min read | Updated On : Nov 07 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Representational image (Photo: Shutterstock)

Representational image (Photo: Shutterstock)

“The Middle East has oil, and China has rare earths”, said a prominent revolutionary Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping in 1992, during a visit to Inner Mongolia.China’s new sweeping controls on rare earth magnet export are being largely perceived in the West as a weapon to leverage its geopolitical strategy. Its singular aim, as argued by the media and politicians, is to enable China to assert power and to dethrone and replace the United States (US) as the world’s dominant power. China views it differently: the trade issue is seen as a safeguard against threats to national security and interests.

Hemant Adlakha

Hemant AdlakhaThe author is the vice chairperson and an honorary fellow, Institute of Chinese Studies, New Delhi

