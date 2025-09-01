The missing engine - India's fighter jet dreams

“Today, I make an appeal to our young scientists, talented youth, engineers, professionals, and all departments of the government that we should have our own jet engines for our made-in-India fighter jets,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15. His clarion call for mission-mode efforts, is timely and needs to be backed by a clear mapping of capabilities, requirements, and timelines to develop a jet engine. A jet engine is the pinnacle of military technology and a prized asset owned by only a