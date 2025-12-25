China expanding its exports of fighter jets, says Pentagon report

C hina is actively expanding its fighter jet exports, positioning itself as an alternative to the United States and other European arms suppliers and reshaping regional airpower balances, according to web publication The Wire Zone (TWZ), citing a recent Pentagon report submitted to the US Congress.

According to the report, Beijing is actively marketing multiple fighter aircraft, including the fifth-generation Shenyang FC-31 (export version of the J-35), the fourth-generation Chengdu J-10C, and the light combat aircraft JF-17, to countries across Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Beijing is selling a wide spectrum of combat aircraft, ranging from fourth-generation fighters to a fifth-generation stealth platform, it stated.