Defence ministry meeting to discuss Rafale jet deal ahead of Macron visit

A “high-level” meeting of the defence ministry is likely to discuss next week a proposal to acquire 114 Rafale fighter jets from France for Rs 3.25 trillion, news agency ANI reported on Friday ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India. The Defence Procurement Board approved the proposal last month. “The proposal is likely to be taken up for discussion next week at a high-level meeting of the defence ministry and is seen as critical for meeting the operational requirements of the Indian Air Force [IAF] in view of the present security scenario in the region,” ANI reported while quoting defence sources.

IAF operates some 30 fighter squadrons — below its sanctioned strength of 42, a shortfall that has widened after the retirement of the MiG-21 fleet. Indian officials have flagged rising threat perceptions amid increasing collaboration between Pakistan and China, as well as Pakistan and Bangladesh, as a key factor behind the urgency to acquire the French jets. The acquisition is expected to provide the IAF with a 4.5-generation-plus multirole fighter platform for the long term. According to the proposal, 80 per cent of the 114 aircraft will be manufactured in India through collaboration between Dassault Aviation and Indian private companies.

The IAF will receive 88 single-seater and 26 twin-seater aircraft under the project, with the majority to be built domestically. Once completed, the deal would take India's total Rafale fleet to about 150 aircraft for the IAF, along with 26 carrier-compatible Rafales planned for the Indian Navy. Earlier deal The Rafale is a twin-engine, 4.5-generation multirole fighter capable of carrying out air-to-air, air-to-ground and reconnaissance missions. It's equipped with advanced radar, electronic warfare systems and a wide range of precision weapons. India signed an agreement with France in 2016 to procure 36 Rafale jets, which were delivered between 2020 and 2022. The proposed acquisition of 114 additional jets is part of the long-pending Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft programme to rebuild squadron strength and modernise the force.